eXp World Holdings: Good Business Model But Extremely Expensive

Jun. 05, 2023 1:51 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)
Deep Value Explorer
Summary

  • EXPI runs a cloud-based online brokerage.
  • This leaves more commission for agents and reduces the company's overhead.
  • The business model is very good and has tremendous growth potential.
  • Still, I cannot reasonably buy its stock at 88x this year's earnings.

Two diverse confident business man and woman shaking hands

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) is a 100% online real estate brokerage. As such its business model is relatively simple. It hires agents and provides them with a cloud-based solution to help them with training and the sales

I do believe in EXPI’s business model and think that the potential for future growth is really big, but I’m not ready to pay 88x earnings, no matter the growth prospects. I rate the company as a HOLD for that reason.

Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

