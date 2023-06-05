Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IVW: An Abundance Of Alternatives

Konstantinos Kosmidis
Summary

  • IVW is efficient at tracking its benchmark but there are superior alternatives in terms of fees and past performance.
  • The ETF may not be suitable for buy/hold investors due to its higher volatility compared to SPY, but can be used for controlling a growth stock allocation in a portfolio.
  • In this post, I will present you with some other options out there with similar or lower expense ratios that have performed better in the past.

Thesis

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is a passively managed ETF offering exposure to S&P 500 growth stocks. So far, it seems very efficient at tracking its benchmark and it has beaten the market in the last 10

Konstantinos Kosmidis
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

