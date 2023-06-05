Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Time To Focus On Quipt's Results, Reiterate Buy

Jun. 05, 2023 2:49 AM ETQuipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT), QIPT:CA
Aaron Warwick
Summary

  • Quipt started the year on fire following its largest acquisition in company history.
  • QIPT dropped following a capital raise intended to give the company the flexibility to make continued acquisitions in the future.
  • After largely recovering its momentum after the capital raise, QIPT reported outstanding earnings results, but the stock plummeted on the concurrent announcement of an ATM.
  • While I believe the ATM was prudent, most investors disagreed; the company listened and terminated the ATM (at the market) program last week.
  • The stock has again begun to recover following the ATM termination and the company is now set up to have a phenomenal back half of the year from both an operations and acquisitions perspective.

Cpap components.

cherrybeans/iStock via Getty Images

Shareholders of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) - myself included - have been on quite the roller coaster ride so far in 2023. The year began strong for the stock on the heels of the company's largest acquisition. I

QIPT Technology Platform

QIPT Investor Presentation

