Amazon: Negative Alpha Ahead

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • I think Amazon will generate negative alpha over the S&P 500 in the quarters ahead.
  • Consumer sentiment remains weak.
  • There is no rebound yet in AWS growth.
  • There are early signs of problems in AWS profitability.
  • I see limited re-rating risk.

Price cut

Kenishirotie/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I struggle to find a fundamentally bullish case for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) due to 4 key reasons:

  1. Consumer sentiment remains weak
  2. There is no rebound yet in AWS growth
  3. There are early signs of problems in
Q1 FY23 Segmental Revenue Split

Q1 FY23 Segmental Revenue Split (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Q1 FY23 Geographic Revenue Split

Q1 FY23 Geographic Revenue Split (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Q1 FY23 EBIT Split

Q1 FY23 EBIT Split (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

1P revenue Constant Currency (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CC' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CC' title='The Chemours Company'>CC</a>) YoY

1P revenue Constant Currency (CC) YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

1P sales volume YoY

1P sales volume YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

1P Sales Average Selling Price (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ASP' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ASP' title='American Strategic Income Portfolio'>ASP</a>)

1P Sales Average Selling Price (ASP) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Trading Economics, University of Michigan)

AWS Revenue Constant Currency (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CC' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CC' title='The Chemours Company'>CC</a>) YoY

AWS Revenue Constant Currency (CC) YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

AWS Remaining Performance Obligations YoY

AWS Remaining Performance Obligations YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Microsoft Cloud Gross Margin

Microsoft Cloud Gross Margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Google Cloud EBIT Margin

Google Cloud EBIT Margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

AWS EBIT Margin in Constant Currency (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CC' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CC' title='The Chemours Company'>CC</a>) terms

AWS EBIT Margin in Constant Currency (CC) terms (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Incremental AWS EBIT margins

Incremental AWS EBIT margins (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Amazon 1-yr fwd PE

Amazon 1-yr fwd PE (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

