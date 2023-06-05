Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GBIL: Shifting To Longer-Term Maturities

Oakridge Trading profile picture
Oakridge Trading
45 Followers

Summary

  • Adding 10-year Treasuries to portfolios as inflation potentially peaks and economic indicators point to a cooling economy and softer labor market.
  • The Federal Reserve may pivot towards easing and lower interest rates in 2024, making longer-term maturities more attractive than short-term Treasury bills.
  • Investors should adapt their strategies to the changing economic landscape and not be blinded by the high spot interest rate.

stacks of coins

Irina Gutyryak

Investment Thesis

In this article, I discuss the changing landscape of monetary policy, particularly in relation to Treasury bills. After enjoying decent returns from Treasury bills as a risk-averse investment, I now believe it's time to consider adding duration to my

GSAM

GSAM

Refinitiv Eikon

Refinitiv Eikon

Refinitiv Eikon

Refinitiv Eikon

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

YCharts

YCharts

CME

CME

This article was written by

Oakridge Trading profile picture
Oakridge Trading
45 Followers
Hedge fund analyst specializing in long/short equity strategies, macroeconomics, and geopolitics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.