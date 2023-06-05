Irina Gutyryak

Investment Thesis

In this article, I discuss the changing landscape of monetary policy, particularly in relation to Treasury bills. After enjoying decent returns from Treasury bills as a risk-averse investment, I now believe it's time to consider adding duration to my portfolio by incorporating 10-year Treasuries. With inflation potentially peaking and indicators of a cooling economy, such as slower hiring and a softening labor market, I anticipate a dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve, leading to lower interest rates in 2024. It's important for investors to be aware of these dynamics and adjust their strategies accordingly.

About GBIL

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that offers investors exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income while maintaining a low level of risk. GBIL seeks to achieve this objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of Treasury bills with maturities of one year or less.

By focusing on securities with maturities of one year or less, the fund aims to minimize interest rate risk and provide stability to investors' portfolios. The portfolio composition consists primarily of U.S. Treasury securities, which are considered to be among the safest investments in the world due to the backing of the U.S. government.

GSAM

Investing in GBIL offers several benefits for investors. Firstly, the fund provides a convenient way to access the short-term Treasury market without the need to purchase individual securities. This allows investors to diversify their holdings and manage their exposure efficiently. Additionally, GBIL offers a high level of liquidity, allowing investors to easily buy or sell shares on the secondary market. Moreover, GBIL's focus on short-term maturities provides investors with the opportunity to benefit from potentially higher yields compared to traditional savings accounts or money market funds.

For additional information on GBIL, please check the fund's prospectus.

Adding Duration To My Portfolio

Treasury bills have proven to be a favorable investment for risk-averse investors over the past 18 months, to the extent that I actually wrote an article highlighting them as a top position in my portfolio. However, we are gradually approaching the top of this hiking cycle, prompting me to believe it's time to add some duration to my portfolio, specifically in the form of 10-year Treasuries.

Taking a historical perspective, it's evident that inflation operates in distinct waves, and I am of the opinion that we have left the most recent peak behind us. Consequently, I anticipate lower CPI readings in the coming months. With the Federal Funds Rate probably reaching 5.5% before September 2023 and inflation trending towards 3 to 3.5%, the calls for a reduction of interest rates will grow louder. Recent developments on the inflation front have been encouraging, with both headline and core CPI trending downward, while the overall economy appears relatively cooler compared to 12 months ago.

Refinitiv Eikon

Regarding the economy, the tightness of the labor market has primarily fueled inflation thus far. However, cracks are starting to show up in the labor market. Recent data from the US Challenger report suggests that the labor market is less constrained than it was a year ago. I recommend reviewing the entire report, but the key takeaway for me is the observation that hiring activity has been at its slowest pace since 2016, indicating an unlikely wage growth spiral. On the contrary, I anticipate significantly slower wage growth in the next few quarters. This aligns with the Federal Reserve's objectives, as it provides a basis for them to halt interest rate hikes and subsequently transition towards easing.

Refinitiv Eikon

Data from LinkedIn also reveals that hires are returning to normal levels, with the number of excess hires reaching its lowest point since December 2020. This softening of the labor market intensifies the pressure on the Federal Reserve to shift its monetary stance, potentially leading to lower interest rates from year-end.

LinkedIn

Quits rates are also exhibiting a "return to normal." It appears that workers are now encountering greater difficulty in finding or switching jobs compared to 2021 or 2022, which aligns precisely with the Federal Reserve's goals for this tightening cycle.

YCharts

Additionally, Fed Funds Futures are pricing in one last hike for the cycle before a pause, followed by a subsequent pivot beginning later this year and extending into 2024. While there have been significant fluctuations in probabilities this year, particularly surrounding the regional banking crisis, it's crucial to bear in mind that Fed officials guide markets and strive to align expectations with their intentions.

CME

In summary, I believe we are nearing the end of this tightening cycle. While holding Treasury bills has been a highly lucrative trade since late 2021, thanks to their attractive returns and low volatility, I believe it's now the right time to introduce some additional duration in my fixed-income portfolio.

Key Takeaways

To sum up, as the investment landscape evolves, it's crucial for investors to adapt their strategies accordingly. While Treasury bills have been a good option for risk-averse investors, the changing economic dynamics justify a shift towards adding duration to portfolios, particularly through 10-year Treasuries. The prospect of lower CPI prints, a potentially cooler economy, and signs of a softening labor market create a favorable environment for a shift in monetary policy, making longer-term maturities even more attractive than shorter ones.