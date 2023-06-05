Minakryn Ruslan/iStock via Getty Images

It was a mixed Q1 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector, and while there were a few disappointing reports, few were as underwhelming as First Majestic Silver's (NYSE:AG) Q1 report. And not surprisingly, the stock has massively underperformed its peer group year-to-date, with a 13% decline in Q1 and a 17% decline quarter-to-date, following its Q1 financial results and the news that it would be temporarily suspending operations at its Jerritt Canyon [JC] Mine in Nevada. The silver lining here is that it will produce more quality ounces this year, and not ounces coming out of the ground at a trailing-twelve-month average cost of ~$2,450/oz. That said, while Q2 was shaping up to be a much better quarter, silver has given up all of its April and May advance, suggesting another quarter of mediocre margin performance on deck.

And besides the recent dive in the silver price that will affect its average realized selling price, First Majestic has pivoted back to a solely Mexican producer just in time for a fresh set of mining law reforms that have impacted sentiment for Mexican precious metals producers. It's easy to hammer home the negatives here when there's so many, but the whole point of investing in turnarounds is trying to figure out when negative developments or extreme negative sentiment have been adequately priced into a stock to provide a margin of safety. In this update, we'll take a brief look at the Q1 results and then try to figure out whether the 70% off sale on First Majestic has finally set up a buying opportunity.

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Production & Sales

First Majestic Silver released its Q1 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~2.54 million ounces of silver and ~60,500 ounces of gold, representing a 2% decline in silver production, offset by a 3% increase in silver production. While this might seem like satisfactory results, it's important to note that output was supposed to be up materially in Q1 with a much-awaited turnaround for its JC Mine in Nevada, with additional ore sources set to come online to help increase plant throughput. However, instead of increased production, quarterly output slid to ~16,300 ounces (Q1 2022: ~20,700 ounces), and the improved head grades (4.03 grams per tonne of gold) were more than offset by lower throughput of ~146,400 tonnes (Q1 2022: ~230,000 tonnes), resulting in a significant increase in unit costs at the asset.

First Majestic Silver - Quarterly Silver Equivalent Ounce Production & AISC (Company Filings, Author's Chart) Jerritt Canyon - Production & Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic noted in its prepared remarks that the decline in throughput was related to excess downtime in the crushing circuit related to multiple failures and inefficiencies in the ore dryer system because of processing wet and frozen ore. Compounding this issue were power outages that further affected plant performance and inclement weather that made it more difficult to get the ore to the plant efficiently, with northern Nevada hit by record snowfall. This tough quarter on the back of several money-losing quarters was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back, with First Majestic electing to suspend mining operations temporarily to see if it can optimize the asset, a similar decision to what Agnico Eagle (AEM) made at Hope Bay, with a choice to explore for two years and complete development to ultimately bring the mine online with a larger production profile and more respectable costs.

While I wouldn't write off Jerritt Canyon's value entirely given that the complex is home to a roaster that unlocks the ability to process refractory ore, First Majestic took a $93.6 million impairment net of tax recovery at the asset, and it would be safe to assume this asset will remain on standby until at least 2025. Plus, even if the asset restarts at some point, the asset may have to restart with a much less experienced team, given that some of the top talent has likely made its way across other Nevada operations that were hungry for new hires in what's been a tight labor market. This certainly isn't positive in a competitive mining jurisdiction. In fact, one reason Hecla Mining (HL) has kept Casa Berardi online (Quebec, Canada) even with razor-thin margins while it awaits permits for its pits is that it doesn't want to risk a potential disruption to its workforce given that members could opt to go elsewhere in the interim, and potentially being lost for good.

First Majestic Silver - Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to First Majestic's flagship Mexican operations, Santa Elena, and San Dimas both had stronger quarters on a year-over-year basis, with ~1.6 million ounces and 20,100 ounces of gold produced at San Dimas, and ~104,100 ounces of silver and ~24,000 ounces of gold produced at Santa Elena. Increased in production at San Dimas was related to higher throughput, which offset lower grades, and slightly higher silver recovery rates. At Santa Elena, we saw similar results, with the higher throughput of ~208,800 tonnes offset by lower silver grades (all contribution from Ermitano in the period), but much higher gold grades at 4.0 grams per tonne of gold. The result was a 69% dip in silver production but a meaningful increase in gold production (+23% year-over-year), and an improvement in costs despite a stronger Mexican Peso and the impact of inflationary pressures.

From a positive standpoint, although San Dimas wasn't a huge contributor in Q1 with ~3.3 million silver-equivalent ounces (down sharply on a sequential basis vs. Q4 2022), grades will pick up in Q2 with long-hole stoping in the Perez vein beginning in April and expected to ramp up during Q2. This should not only positively impact production but also unit costs, helping to offset some of the pressure from the strengthening Mexican Peso vs. the US Dollar (UUP), and higher labor, inflation, consumables, and energy costs, which was also called out by Endeavour Silver (EXK), one of First Majestic's smaller Mexican peers that also has a solely Mexican production profile (Guanacevi and Bolanitos). To summarize, while Q1 was an ugly quarter from a headline standpoint, we should see a better quarter in Q2, even if production drops off with limited contribution from Jerritt Canyon (processing of stockpiles).

Production Growth Per Share

First Majestic made a bold move in 2020 to use its cheap currency (high valued share price that traded at a steep premium to net asset value) to make a major acquisition that could have paid off handsomely from a production growth per share standpoint if it had acquired the right asset. However, Jerritt Canyon has been nothing but a money pit since acquired and while it was purchased for barely ~$230 million when adjusting for a share price that was arguably overvalued by 2x and saw a significant lift in production and a brief return to production growth per share, this trend of growth in per share metrics will return to a downtrend with the asset now offline. So, while the First Majestic team can be commended for their brilliant timing to take advantage of an attempted silver squeeze to acquire a new asset and diversify out of Mexico, the execution was miserable given that they scooped up a challenging asset in what turned out to be a highly inflation environment.

As I've discussed in past updates, the only reason to own a precious metals producers is if it's maintaining or growing its per share metrics (production and ideally reserves per share), otherwise one is seeing consistently reduced exposure to the commodity that they're aiming to get leverage to by buying a position in a producer vs. the metal itself. As we can see below, First Majestic managed to maintain its production per share following the Jerritt Canyon acquisition with exposure to 0.11 silver-equivalent ounces per share held in 2021 vs. 0.11 in 2016, but with a growing share count due to sales under its At-The-Market equity program in Q1 (~1.7 million shares sold at US$8.75) and a declining production profile, we could see silver-equivalent production decline to 0.08 per share held in 2024, a nearly 30% decline.

First Majestic Silver - Silver-Equivalent Ounce Production (75 to 1 Ratio), Share Count, Silver-Equivalent Ounce Production Per Share Held (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, there wasn't much to write home about here either, with all-in sustaining costs increasing to $20.90 vs. $20.80/oz in the year-ago period. Obviously, a large part of this increase was due to inflationary pressures, a rough quarter from Jerritt Canyon, and the strength in the Mexican Peso, and costs should improve materially as the year progresses with its highest-cost asset being temporarily suspended. Still, all-in sustaining costs are likely to come in closer to $16.70/oz in FY2023 even with just a single quarter of production from Jerritt Canyon, translating to AISC margins of AISC margins of just $6.30/oz assuming a $23.00/oz realized silver price, translating to sub 30% AISC margins.

All-in Sustaining Costs - San Dimas & Santa Elena (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As for First Majestic's quarterly margins below, it should be no surprise that First Majestic has massively underperformed its peer group, with AISC margins plunging from a high of $12.64/oz in Q3 2020 to $1.08/oz in Q1 2023. However, without Jerritt Canyon dragging consolidated costs higher in 2024, lower sustaining capital, and what should be higher grades year-over-year at San Dimas, 2024 is shaping up to be a solid year, with the potential for AISC margins to climb back above $8.00/oz even under a $23.00/oz silver price assumption. And while revenue will be down vs. 2022 levels, the company will return to generating meaningful operating cash flow, which wasn't the case in Q1 with cash flow from operations of [-] $4.7 million and a cash outflow of $51.3 million with nearly $47.0 million in total capex across its portfolio.

First Majestic Silver - All-in Sustaining Cost Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

So, with a potential turnaround on deck in 2024 and a 70% plus share price decline, is there enough margin of safety here to justify buying the stock?

Valuation

Based on ~300 million fully diluted shares (including convertible debentures and options) and a share price of US$5.95, First Majestic trades at a market cap of $1.78 billion, which continues to be a steep valuation for a company that was on track to produce barely 450,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] in FY2022 or ~35 million silver-equivalent (before its suspension of mining at Jerritt Canyon). However, following this temporary suspension, First Majestic is an even smaller producer in a less favorable jurisdiction (solely Mexican operations), with production expected to come in at ~25 million SEOs or ~330,000 GEOs. If First Majestic were a low-cost producer like SilverCrest (SILV) with this production profile, this valuation could easily be justified. However, with an AISC profile (ex-JC) of ~$14.00/oz, I don't see any way to justify this valuation, especially given that all of its operations are in a jurisdiction that is becoming less attractive from an investment standpoint (recent mining law reforms) and it's not generating any free cash flow.

First Majestic Silver - Operating Cash Flow (Company Filings)

Looking at the stock from a net asset value standpoint, I see an estimated net asset value of $860 million ($250 million in value assigned to Jerritt Canyon assuming it can't be restarted successfully and it's sold for its infrastructure), which includes $250 million in exploration upside at its Mexican assets which assumes they extend their mine lives, a $1,900/oz gold price, a $25.00/oz silver price, and its investment in Sierra Madre Gold and Silver (OTCPK:SMDRF) offset by an estimated $150 million in corporate G&A. Importantly, this does not include any potential negative impact from its tax disputes. Even if we use a generous multiple of 1.50x P/NAV to reflect the premium that silver producers command relative to gold producers offset by its concentration in Mexico, this translates to a fair value of ~$1,290 million. This figure compares unfavorably to its market cap of ~$1.78 billion, suggesting the stock has no upside from here on a P/NAV basis.

Jerritt Canyon Operations (Company Website)

If we use a blended valuation of 70% weighting assigned to P/NAV (1.5x at $860 million = $1.29 billion or $4.30 per share) and 30% weighting assigned to price to cash flow per share at a multiple of 12.0 using FY2024 estimates ($0.61 x 12 = $7.32), we arrive at a fair value of US$5.20. Under this scenario with what I would argue to be generous multiples of 12.0x forward cash flow and 1.50x P/NAV, the stock still trades above what I would deem to be fair value, suggesting that while AG may be hated and appear cheap after a ~70% correction, it's hard to argue for owning the stock from a valuation standpoint. Therefore, I don't see any way to justify buying the stock here, especially from a relative standpoint when there are some producers trading at ~20% FY2025 free cash flow yields and at less than 0.60x NAV elsewhere in the sector.

Summary

With investors staring down a ~70% off sale in First Majestic, it may be tempting to go bottom-fishing given that most stocks this far off their highs will trade at deep discounts to fair value. However, First Majestic never belonged above $20.00 per share, let alone $15.00 per share, and this is certainly the case now operations have been temporarily suspended at JC, which was costly from a share dilution standpoint with little to show for it short-term. Hence, the 70% off sale is irrelevant when the stock never belonged at these levels in the first place, similar to Gold Royalty Corporation (GROY) which I warned about above US$5.50 per share, with both names being arguably overvalued by 2x at their respective 2021 highs. Both stocks have since massively underperformed the sector, which is arguably more justified in the First Majestic case given its shrinking margins and significant write down at Jerritt Canyon.

First Majestic Silver Update - May 2021 (Seeking Alpha Premium)

From a positive standpoint, though, while First Majestic's valuation still isn't attractive, we do have extreme negative pessimism (even if it's warranted after the JC disappointment), the massive premium for the stock present in 2021 has been eroded, and the stock is getting closer to becoming oversold on an intermediate basis, suggesting it could be a decent swing-trading candidate if this weakness persists. That said, I see the stock as a swing-trading vehicle only with it still trading above 2.0x estimated net asset value, given that it doesn't come close to being attractive from an investment standpoint. And for the stock to move into a low-risk buy zone, it would need to decline below $4.70 per share.

To summarize, I continue to see far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector, and unless the stock dips below US$4.70, where the reward/risk would shift in favor of the bulls, I don't see any reason to own the stock.