Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Majestic Silver: Possibly A Better H2 Ahead

Jun. 05, 2023 3:08 AM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), FR:CA
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.34K Followers

Summary

  • First Majestic Silver's Q1 earnings report was underwhelming, with higher costs, flat production, and impairment at Jerritt Canyon.
  • And despite a 70% share decline, its valuation remains unattractive, with the stock still trading near 2.0x estimated net asset value.
  • However, with its highest-cost asset offline, pessimism at its highest levels in years, & the stock getting closer to key support, I see AG as a Speculative Buy below US$4.70.

Macro stone mineral silver metal in the rock on a black background

Minakryn Ruslan/iStock via Getty Images

It was a mixed Q1 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector, and while there were a few disappointing reports, few were as underwhelming as First Majestic Silver's (NYSE:AG) Q1 report. And not surprisingly, the

First Majestic Silver - Quarterly Silver Equivalent Ounce Production & AISC

First Majestic Silver - Quarterly Silver Equivalent Ounce Production & AISC (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jerritt Canyon - Production & Costs

Jerritt Canyon - Production & Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic Silver - Production by Mine

First Majestic Silver - Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic Silver - Silver-Equivalent Ounce Production (75 to 1 Ratio), Share Count, Silver-Equivalent Ounce Production Per Share Held

First Majestic Silver - Silver-Equivalent Ounce Production (75 to 1 Ratio), Share Count, Silver-Equivalent Ounce Production Per Share Held (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

All-in Sustaining Costs - San Dimas & Santa Elena

All-in Sustaining Costs - San Dimas & Santa Elena (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic Silver - All-in Sustaining Cost Margins

First Majestic Silver - All-in Sustaining Cost Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic Silver - Operating Cash Flow

First Majestic Silver - Operating Cash Flow (Company Filings)

Jerritt Canyon Operations

Jerritt Canyon Operations (Company Website)

First Majestic Silver Update - May 2021

First Majestic Silver Update - May 2021 (Seeking Alpha Premium)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.34K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.