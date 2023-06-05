SHansche

Introduction

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is a leading global owner and operator of tankers that specialize in transporting refined oil products. The company has set an ambitious target to reduce its carbon intensity by 40% by 2025. Geopolitical events in 2022, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, caused significant fluctuations in energy transportation. As a result, Europe had to import refined oil from more distant locations, but the limited availability of new vessels on the market disrupted the supply and demand balance even further. Despite these challenges, TORM benefited from high utilization rates of its fleet, resulting in improved product tanker rates as noted by the CEO. In this comprehensive article, I have analyzed TORM's financial statements and compared them with previous quarters while also providing my outlook on the market.

TORM financials and market outlook

In 2022, shifting trading patterns resulted in high and volatile freight rates, leading to TORM's highest-ever yearly earnings with a net profit of $365 million. The company primarily utilizes its fleet of 88 vessels in the spot market, allowing it to capitalize on favorable market conditions throughout the year. These conditions are expected to persist into 2023, prompting TORM to add seven LR1 vessels and three MR vessels early in the year, setting the stage for another strong performance.

In addition to their profitable 2022, TORM's first quarter TCE rates were at an impressive $43,002 per day, reflecting strong market fundamentals. As a result, the company anticipates an EBITDA for the full year 2023 in the range of $750-1100 million. TORM's financial strength is evident not only in its record-breaking performance but also in its capital structure. As of Q1 2023, debt levels are well below equity levels, indicating a promising outlook for the future. For the purpose of maintaining a strong market position, TORM has been able to generate a cash balance of $381 million. The company's net debt currently stands at $669.2 million, which is significantly lower than the previous year's figure of over $1 billion in 1Q 2022. It is worth noting that TORM's interest rate coverage is at 81%, which helps to limit the risk of exposure to fluctuations in the interest rate markets. Additionally, TORM has committed to refinancing $443 million bank agreements, which will allow them to extend most of their debt expiration until 2029 and maintain a strong leverage outlook.

In the first quarter of 2023, TORM's equity level was $1.65 billion, showing a 51% increase driven by higher freight rates resulting in increased retained profit. Furthermore, the company generated $214.7 million in cash from operations during this period, which translated to $(26.9) million of free cash flow due to financing second-hand vessels. Looking ahead, TORM's solid capital and leverage conditions will enable them to absorb market fluctuations to a great extent (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TORM's capital structure (in millions)

Author

In my earlier update on the stock, I delved into TRMD's TCE earnings growth for 2022 and found that a significant portion of it occurred in the latter half of the year. This is primarily due to the ongoing shift in refined product flows, which has been largely influenced by China's reopening. During the first quarter, the oil supply and demand balance was impacted by the OPEC+ production cut and Europe's continuous ban against Russia.

Despite this, there was an increase in ton-miles for transportation of products from further regions such as the Middle East. The decision made by OPEC+ could have had a negative impact on product tankers, but with Europe easing imports of Russian diesel, tanker shipments from longer trade distances for EU would offset this effect to a great extent. Fortunately, TORM maintained its profitability during the prior quarter as evidenced by their margin ratios in Figure 2. This indicates that the company is capable of generating profits and utilizing its assets to benefit investors. As previously mentioned, TORM experienced a significant increase in revenue due to higher freight rates, with a growth of 86% to $390.2 million in 1Q 2023 compared to the comparable quarter in 2022. This boost in revenue led to notable improvements in margin ratios, as TORM's operating and EBITDA margins rose to 41.9% and 50.9% respectively, compared to only 10% and 28.8% at the same time last year. The ROE ratio also saw a substantial increase, reaching 38.9% in 1Q 2023 compared to a mere 3.9% in the same period of the previous year, which is an important indicator of the rate of return on capital invested in the business by shareholders. Furthermore, TORM's ROIC level - which measures their ability to generate returns from invested capital - increased significantly from 4.4% in Q1 of 2022 to an impressive level of 29.2% in the most recent quarter.

Figure 2 - TORM's key financial measurements

TORM's results for the first quarter 2023

As previously stated, TORM company operates primarily in the spot market and is therefore greatly affected by the product tanker market and freight rates. The management team has forecasted TCE earnings ranging from $1.025 billion to $1.375 billion for the year of 2023. It is important to note that their EBITDA and freight rate earnings are heavily reliant on the European ban on Russian oil product imports, which is expected to persist beyond the end of the war.

Risks

As most of the company's revenues are generated from its product tanker fleet, the cyclical nature of the product tanker market that causes volatility in freight rates can always affect the company's results of operations in a significant way. Furthermore, TRMD employs the majority of its vessels on spot voyage charters on short-term charters and generates a significant portion of its revenue from the spot market. To remain profitable, the company has to obtain profitable spot charters and minimize time spent waiting for charters and time spent for traveling ballast to pick up cargo. As the spot market is very volatile, with a sudden decrease in spot charter rates, TRMD may become unable to operate its vessels trading in the spot market profitably, and thus, fail to meet its obligations, including payments on indebtedness, or pay dividends in the future. It is important to know that in the past, there have been periods when spot charter rates have declined below the operating cost of vessels.

Also, the changes in the product tanker capacity can have a material effect on the RTMD's cash flow generation ability. Supply and demand for energy resources and petroleum products, the number of vessels used for floating storage, port and canal congestion, price of steel and vessel equipment, the degree of scrapping and recycling of older vessels, and international scrapping or recycling regulations, the number and size of newbuilding orders and deliveries, demand for alternative energy resources, world and regional economic condition, currency exchange rates, availability of financing and changes in interest rates are among the most important factors that can affect the supply and growth of the product tanker capacity. Besides, the company's business is affected by macroeconomic conditions. High inflation rates, high interest rates, economic uncertainty, and supply chain constraints can reduce the overall oil demand, subsequently hurt TRMD's financial condition and cash flows, and negatively affect the stock's price. Also, the company's ability to secure funding is a thing that can get hurt in different situations. If the global economic conditions worsen or lenders decide not to provide debt financing to TRMD, the company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms will be limited. Without additional financing on favorable terms, the company may be unable to meet its obligations and take advantage of the business opportunities at the right time.

Conclusion

TORM company had a successful year, largely due to the increased freight rates resulting from the Russia and Ukraine conflict and higher freight rates. This brought in significant revenue, which the company wisely reinvested into improving their fleet vessels and extending their debt expirations to 2029. In a volatile market like the product tanker market, having a strong balance sheet is crucial for mitigating potential risks. Given the predicted continued strength of the market due to high demand for refined products and the EU ban on Russian oil products, I believe that a buy rating is appropriate for TORM company. What are your thoughts on this assessment?