Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: Prime Mobile Service A Bad Idea

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
263 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon is considering offering low-cost or free mobile phone service to Prime members, which could attract more subscribers but may impact the company's margins.
  • The company's core retail business currently has a negative operating margin, and its fluctuating FCF raises concerns about the potential partnership's synergy.
  • Despite a 44% YTD rally, investors should remain neutral on Amazon stock and monitor the profitability of its core business and the translation of Prime member benefits to earnings and FCF.
Amazon Prime

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

What Happens

When I saw the Bloomberg news headline in that morning, as an Amazon Prime member, I was excited because I finally got a chance to use my mobile service for free. However, this made me question the synergy it could bring to

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
263 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating a lot of alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.