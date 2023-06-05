Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hillenbrand: Fully Valued After A Great Run

Jun. 05, 2023 3:59 AM ETHillenbrand, Inc. (HI)
Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Hillenbrand's revenue growth is driven by organic growth and acquisitions, but the stock may be fully valued based on an EV to EBITDA basis.
  • The company offers a low dividend yield and poor share buybacks, making it less attractive for investors at its current price.
  • Despite recent momentum, HI stock may be overbought and could sell off when market volatility increases, so investors may want to wait for a lower valuation.

Dairy Factory in Africa

GCShutter

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) offers its engineered products to attractive end markets. The company can continue growing rapidly using organic growth and acquisitions. But, the company generates a low return on invested capital and may be fully valued based on an EV to

Hillenbrand Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Hillenbrand Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Hillenbrand Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Hillenbrand Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Hillenbrand Shares Issued and Repurchased

Hillenbrand Shares Issued and Repurchased (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Hillenbrand Return on Invested Capital

Hillenbrand Return on Invested Capital (Seeking Alpha)

Hillenbrand Acquisition Multiple

Hillenbrand Acquisition Multiple (Hillenbrand Investor Presentation)

Hillenbrand Discounted Cash Flow

Hillenbrand Discounted Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Hillenbrand Technical Indicators

Hillenbrand Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Hillenbrand Revenue From Various Industries

Hillenbrand Revenue From Various Industries (Hillenbrand Investor Presentation)

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.06K Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, VIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

