Templeton Dragon Fund: Time To Nibble Again

Jun. 05, 2023 4:15 AM ETTempleton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • The Templeton Dragon Fund is recommended as a contrarian play on China's recovery, as the Chinese economy has been slowly recovering, despite recent volatility.
  • China does not have an inflation problem, giving the government and central bank the capacity to stimulate the economy if needed.
  • Risks to the bullish call include a potential US recession and deteriorating US-China relations, but the author believes the current bust phase is near its nadir.

Close-up Chinese dragon on blue sky background.

yaom/iStock via Getty Images

In November, I recommended readers buy the Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) as a contrarian re-opening play on China, when many pundits said China was 'uninvestable'. From its bottom in late October, Chinese stocks including the

TDF rallied strongly since November to January but is now back near lows

Figure 1 - TDF rallied strongly since November to January but is now back near lows (Seeking Alpha)

TDF returned 44% from when I first recommended it until when I sold my last shares

Figure 2 - TDF returned 44% from when I first recommended it until when I sold my last shares (Seeking Alpha)

Caixin Manufacturing PMI has gradually improved

Figure 3 - Caixin Manufacturing PMI have gradually improved (investing.com)

As has the Caixin Services PMI

Figure 4 - As has the Caixin Services PMI (investing.com)

China CPI inflation well contained

Figure 5 - China CPI inflation well contained (tradingeconomics.com)

TDF sector allocation

Figure 6 - TDF sector allocation (franklintempleton.com)

TDF trades at a wide discount to NAV

Figure 7 - TDF trades at a wide discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TDF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

