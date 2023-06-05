Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Host Hotels & Resorts: Continued Recovery Post-Pandemic, Stable Dividends

Jun. 05, 2023 4:24 AM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)
Philip Wang profile picture
Philip Wang
786 Followers

Summary

  • The company reported impressive results for Q1 2023, raising guidance for the rest of the year.
  • Strong balance sheet provides the company with financial stability and flexibility.
  • Dividends are well-covered, with the potential for future increases.
Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel in the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

The hospitality sector has undoubtedly been one of the most, if not the most, severely impacted sectors by the pandemic. With travel restrictions, lockdowns, and reduced consumer spending over the past couple of years, hotels faced significant challenges. I have covered several hospitality REITs previously, such as

This article was written by

Philip Wang profile picture
Philip Wang
786 Followers
My aim is to build a financial portfolio which will enable me to become financially independent. While I have a keen interest in the financial markets, and am constantly seeking to learn more about various sectors, this means I tend to gravitate towards dividend stocks as they will provide me with a steady stream of income to achieve my goal of becoming financially independent.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.