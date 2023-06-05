Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The RMR Group: Undervalued With A 7% Yield

Jun. 05, 2023 4:34 AM ETThe RMR Group Inc. (RMR)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.64K Followers

Summary

  • RMR Group is undervalued with a 7.08% annualized forward dividend yield, the highest since the company went public in December 2015.
  • The company has faced criticism due to high management fees and perceived non-shareholder-friendly management actions.
  • Despite the controversy, RMR's shares represent some value here and come with a potential tailwind from the recovery of its REITs.

Newton MA, USA - A High Angle View Of the Massachusetts Turnpike In The Morning Sunlight On An Overcast Day

Devasahayam Chandra Dhas/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is undervalued. The Newton, Massachusetts-based alternative asset manager last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a 7.08% annualized

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

The RMR Group Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Income Statement

The RMR Group Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Form 10-Q

The RMR Group Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Revenue Breakdown

The RMR Group Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Form 10-Q

RMR Contractual Relationship

The RMR Group

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.64K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.