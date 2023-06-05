Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. March Oil Production At Post-Pandemic High

Jun. 05, 2023 4:39 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UNG, UNL, GAZ, UGAZF
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. March oil production increased by 171 kb/d to 12,696 kb/d, a new post-pandemic high.
  • On a YoY basis, US production increased by 995 kb/d with the majority, 778 kb/d having come from Texas and New Mexico.
  • The May DPR production report is essentially the same as the April report with minimal changes, due to downward revisions to the April report.

Growing backlit oil price chart on sky background with arrow and mock up place. Up, gas and petrol concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIA's Petroleum Supply monthly PSM, which provides updated information up to March 2023.

Crude plus Condensate - US Total Production

U.S. March

Oil Production Ranked by State

State Oil Production Charts - Texas

State Oil Production Charts - New Mexico

State Oil Production Charts - North Dakota

State Oil Production Charts - Alaska

State Oil Production Charts - Colorado

State Oil Production Charts - Oklahoma

State Oil Production Charts - California

State Oil Production Charts - Wyoming

State Oil Production Charts - Utah

State Oil Production Charts - Louisiana

State Oil Production Charts - GOM

US Big Two - Texas, New Mexico

The Rest - Onshore Lower 48 without Big Two

Frac Spreads

Drilling Productivity Report - Total Production

DPR Total Monthly Production Increments

DPR Permian Production

DPR Permian Monthly Production Increments

First Month Production from All New Permian Wells

Eagle Ford Production

Bakken Production

Niobrara Production

Total DUCs for Bakken, EF, Niobrara, Permian

Completed and Drilled Wells in Bakken, EF, Niobrara, Permian

Completed and Drilled Wells in Permian

This article was written by

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

