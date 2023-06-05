Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: Time To Buy Aggressively

Jun. 05, 2023 4:41 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T2 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Verizon shares fell to a new one-year low on Friday due to rumors of an Amazon-DISH Network partnership for wireless phone services.
  • All parties denied that talks about a partnership were taking place, suggesting that the market overreacted to those rumors.
  • The market's overreaction presents a buying opportunity for dividend investors, as Verizon's dividend yield has risen to 7.6%.
April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Shares of Verizon (NYSE:VZ) fell to a new 1-year low last week on concerns that DISH Network (DISH) was partnering with Amazon and rolling out a wireless phone service for the e-Commerce company's Prime customers. Those rumors led

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

