Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palo Alto Networks: Buy This Stock On S&P 500 Inclusion

Jun. 05, 2023 4:45 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • News on Friday came out that Palo Alto Networks is set to be inclined in the coveted S&P 500 index. How to think about this?
  • Cybersecurity stocks are in very high demand. But it's important to back the right one.
  • Diversified growth: By investing in PANW, you can gain exposure to a steady-growing business that is already GAAP profitable.
  • Note, Palo Alto's fiscal 2024 starts in August 2023.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

cybersecurity concept, user privacy security and encryption, secure internet access Future technology and cybernetics, screen padlock.

Thapana Onphalai

Investment Thesis

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has several catalysts afoot. In the near-term, the catalyst here is that PANW is about to be added to the S&P 500 index. This will provide the stock with significant near-term momentum.

Deep Value Returns PANW

Deep Value Returns PANW

Author's rating on S

Author's rating on S

Author's work: SentinelOne Why I'm A Lone Bearish Voice

Author's work: SentinelOne Why I'm A Lone Bearish Voice

PANW revenue growth rates

PANW revenue growth rates

PANW presentation

PANW presentation

PANW presentation

PANW presentation

PANW presentation

PANW presentation

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

  • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
  • Check out members' reviews.
  • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
  • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.19K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PANW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.