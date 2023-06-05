Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ClearPoint Neuro: I Continue To Rate The Stock A 'Buy'

Jun. 05, 2023 5:02 AM ETClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT)UCBJF, UCBJY
Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • ClearPoint Neuro's progress on its four-pillar strategy continues despite a challenging operating environment, with an increasing number of partners and hospital sites featuring its equipment.
  • The company has entered into pre-clinical work and milestone-based partnerships, such as its recent deal with UCB, a global biopharmaceutical leader.
  • However, ClearPoint Neuro faces challenges with its cash position and increased cash burn, which may prevent current stockholders from benefiting financially from eventual profitability.
Depth electrode on brain MRI imaging.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

I began coverage of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) in July of 2022 with a "buy" rating (though noting that the "current valuation isn't compelling) and reiterated that verdict in January of this year. The stock has continued to trade

This article was written by

Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.59K Followers
I'm a private trader interested in both long and short ideas. My training and background are in engineering including several decades of consulting engineering practice. I endeavor to apply my analytical skills to investing/trading, which I've done for 20+ years and to which I bring a contrarian style. I've also recently become interested in writing and have published editorials at Forbes, PJM, and a few legacy newspapers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I actively trade around core positions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.