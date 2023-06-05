Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amplitude: Too Early To Write Off

Jun. 05, 2023 5:08 AM ETAmplitude, Inc. (AMPL)
Summary

  • Amplitude's Q1 results showed evaporated growth, with shares tumbling almost 20% since, but a comeback is still possible.
  • The company recorded a surprising 9.1% QoQ customer growth, and management has taken steps to improve profitability.
  • Risk-tolerant investors may consider starting a small position or adding Amplitude to their watchlist for potential opportunities.

Website traffic analytics data on laptop computer

grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Amplitude's integrations listing

Amplitude's integrations listing, with 114 integrations (amplitude.com)

Integration listings of Posthog, one of Amplitude's competitors

Integration listings of Posthog, one of Amplitude's competitors, with 50-ish integrations (posthog.com)

Fastly's YTD share price performance

Fastly's YTD share price performance (Google Finance)

DCF calculation when both revenue and profitability are at the neutral scenario

Author's DCF calculations, assuming when both revenue and profitability are at the neutral scenario (Google Sheets)

Revenue growth based on various scenarios

Author's projections (Google Sheets)

Operating Margin based on various scenarios

Author's projections (Google Sheet)

Author's estimated price per share based on the assumed scenarios

Author's estimated price per share based on the assumed scenarios (Google Sheets)

I am convinced about index investing but individual stock picking is just a lot more fun. Been buying stocks on whims and optimism. Now blogging to make sense of the 70+ stocks I have collected over the years and not let my statistics degree go to waste.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

