Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

London Stock Exchange Group: International Financial Behemoth With Impressive Margins

Jun. 05, 2023 5:23 AM ETLondon Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF)LNSTY, MSFT
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
985 Followers

Summary

  • London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has experienced strong growth in recent years, with a focus on M&A, data and analytics, and product development.
  • LSEG's diversified business lines, monopolistic position, and innovative platforms allow it to adapt to changing market dynamics and capture new opportunities in the evolving financial ecosystem.
  • Key risks to the investment thesis include global economic and geopolitical factors, and market volatility.
  • The company recently announced a deal with Microsoft and continues to integrate Refinitiv, generating accretive returns.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 25% and EBITDA is expected to increase from the current 46%.
Crypto trader investor analyst broker using pc computer analyzing online cryptocurrency exchange stock market indexes charts investing money profit in trading platform stockmarket.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • The Refinitiv transaction is developing as planned. Our expectation is for increased demand for data, product development, and cost synergies to generate financial improvement in the coming years.
  • The outcome of the Microsoft

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
985 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LDNXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.