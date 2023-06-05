Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Darden Restaurants: Relatively Weak Financials To Get Better With Acquisition

Jun. 05, 2023 5:31 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • Darden Restaurants, a multi-brand company, is thriving, despite economic uncertainties, leveraging competitive advantages, such as significant scale, extensive data and insights, rigorous strategic planning, and a results-oriented culture.
  • The acquisition of Ruth's Chris Steak House is expected to bring more opportunities and strengthen Darden's position in the market, with pre-tax synergies and a solid financial outlook.
  • Despite risks, such as inflation, the company's positive cash flow, solid balance sheet, and dividend history suggest a promising future for shareholder returns, making DRI stock a buy.
Wide shot with copy space of couple sharing a dessert in cafe

Janina Steinmetz/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is a multi-brand company that owns and operates restaurant chains in Canada and U.S. The full-service restaurants operate under eight brands, namely: LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Seasons 52, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, Bahama Breeze, and Capital Burger

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.39K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by Judy Mutua of Fade The Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.