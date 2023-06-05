Janina Steinmetz/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is a multi-brand company that owns and operates restaurant chains in Canada and U.S. The full-service restaurants operate under eight brands, namely: LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Seasons 52, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, Bahama Breeze, and Capital Burger brands. While the restaurant sector is recovering from Post Pandemic era, the company is booming, with its share price at $164.04, nearly $0.39 down from its 52-week high. Additionally, it outperformed the market by approximately 28% and is the second most competitive company compared to its peers, as shown below.

In the fall of 2021, Delta Covid-19 emerged, and the Omicron variant in early 2022. The dire situation prompted labor force downsizing and stuffing restructuring to adjust to the health restriction measures. Further, the decline in the customer's pursing power diminished the overall demand for Darden restaurant. That said, the fiscal year 2023 has had its fair share of uncertainties, primarily inflation. However, the company's performance is thriving against a bleak macroeconomic outlook.

For Darden Restaurant to keep its head above the water, it's leveraging on its competitive advantages, including but not limited to, Significant Scale, Extensive Data & Insights, Rigorous Strategic Planning, and Results-Oriented Culture, which I will discuss shortly. Additionally, the company will close its Ruth's Chris company acquisition tentatively in June 2023, which I believe the move will compile opportunities for Darden Restaurants.

The positive cash flow and a solid balance sheet position the company for better shareholder returns through dividend payments. The dividend payment has historically been stable and gradually increased over the last ten years, safe for FY 2020 due to the global pandemic. Given the company outlook coupled with the fact that the economy is in recession, I'm confident of the stock and rate it a buy.

The competitive advantages

In the long run, the company's success and profitability depend on what puts it in a superior position compared to its competitors. In the very competitive industry, the company is leveraging growth through the following aspects:

1. Significant Scale

A consistent supply of high-quality and safe products depends on reliable supply procurement sources. The purchasing staff sources, negotiates, and purchases bulky supplies from nearly 1,500 suppliers in more than 35 countries around the globe. The big purchases, long-term contracts, and strategic supplier relationships routinely guarantee enjoying the benefits of economies of scale through centralized operationalization, e.g., purchases and logistics, e.g., transport, lowering costs and expenses. Secondly, the iconic super eight brands collectively give overall Darden Restaurants a position of strength in the industry, A synergy that a sole brand could never achieve. Thirdly, the company operates over 1800 restaurants. The benefits of numerous footprints are evident in the financial results driven by a vast customer base reach. The scale's benefits collectively allow the company to initiate a structural distribution network, guaranteeing a reliable supply of goods and offering their food and beverages at more competitive prices.

2. Extensive Data & Insights

To begin with, Darden restaurant serves more than one million guests daily. Through its Digital transactions database, rich insights are gleaned and shared across all brands, which ease responsive, faster, and more impactful decisions to enhance the customer experience and drive incremental sales. In Q2 FY 2023, online payment accounted for 62% of all off-premise sales during the quarter and nearly 10% of Darden's total sales, which is significant to draw and paint a glimpse of customer trends and behavior in the industry.

3. Rigorous Strategic Planning

As a multi-brand company, the company has ensured that only the right brand portfolio comes on board after thorough vetting. Before a brand comes on board, it must tick the following Darden's checkboxes:

Should be a Strategic fit Portfolio: Healthy brand with strong guest appeal and of a Meaningful size

Amplify its competitive advantages

Financially impactful

The brand should have distinct advantages and a differentiated position for Darden Restaurants to compete effectively and grow its market share.

4. Results-Oriented Culture

The Darden organizational culture centers on being result-oriented. The culture drives growth by focusing on hiring, training, rewarding, and retaining the best talent in the industry.

Conjointly, the four competitive advantage strategies have generated higher segment profit than in pre- Covid era in fiscal 2022. They are further strengthening Darden's brand positioning by offering the best full dining services at a competitive price than its competitors. It's worth noting that During Q3 2023, some brands were recognized as industry leaders by Black Box Intelligence. LongHorn and Eddie V's received the Best Practices Award, which evaluates the brand's employee retention and sales and traffic performance. Olive Garden, The Capital Grille, and Seasons 52 were honored with the Employer of Choice Award based on workforce data, including employee turnover and gender and racial diversity.

Ruth Chris Steak House Acquisition

Ruth's Chris is a solid and distinctive brand in the fine dining segment with an impressive history of delivering elevated dining experiences to its customers. In May 2023, Darden Restaurants entered a merger agreement with Ruth's Chris Steak House for about $715 million.

It has a total of 154 locations around the globe, including 80 company-owned and 74 franchised restaurants, generating sales of over $860 million and total revenues of over $500 million in Ruth's fiscal year 2022.

Highlights of the acquisition

Acquisition of all outstanding shares of Ruth's for $21.50 per share, a 34% premium, which amplifies Darden's competitive advantages further to be competitive.

Darden expects pre-tax synergies of between $5 and $10 million within the first year and between $15 and $20 million in the second year. Thus enjoy lower taxes benefits.

The total acquisition and integration-related expenses approximated $55- $60 Million. The cost is well covered in its cash flow.

While the acquisition will close in June, Darden and Ruth's boards of directors have unanimously approved all transactions. Cheryl Henry will continue to lead as President of Ruth's Chris and report to Rick Cardenas, CEO of Darden Restaurants.

Financial performance

Let's dive into the company's financial outlook and make sense of the numbers. To begin with, Darden restaurant has four reportable segments, namely:

Olive Garden

LongHorn Steakhouse

Fine Dining (includes The Capital Grille and Eddie V's).

Other Business (which includes Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Bahama Breeze, Yard House, Seasons 52, The Capital Burger, and results from our franchise operations).

The decrease in the Olive Garden segment profit margin for fiscal 2022 was driven primarily by higher restaurant labor and food and beverage costs. The reduction in the LongHorn Steakhouse segment profit margin for fiscal 2022 was driven by higher food and beverage costs, offset by lower restaurant expenses. The Fine Dining segment profit margin increase for fiscal 2022 was due to lower restaurant expenses and restaurant labor, offset by higher food and beverage costs. The Other Business segment profit margin increased for fiscal 2022 and was fueled by lower restaurant expenses, offset by higher food and beverage costs.

Moving on to the balance sheet analysis, the company's total liabilities amount to nearly $8B against total assets of approximately $10B. However, the company's market capitalization of $19B is solid to raise capital to enhance its balance sheet position and is a margin of safety against 'bankruptcy' if needed.

However, the company has a cash balance of $275 M; this liquidity is not sustainable, considering its CAPEX amounts to $ 2440 M in Q3 2023 equally, which is well not covered by its cash flow from operations of $ 1140M in the same quarter. While its liquidity position is in distress, I'm confident the nearly crystalizing acquisition will leverage the cash flow position given the attractive financial outlook of Ruth Chris. I believe so because the company has had strong revenue growth prior before it was acquired by DRI. Its revenues grew on a yearly basis from $277.75M in 2020 to $505.86M in 2022; this, in my view, is a testament to its solid revenue growth, which I believe will benefit DRI once reflected on its financials. Further, its positive cash from operations and free levered cashflows will go a long way in improving DRI's liquidity situation. The positive liquidity is a green light to investors, as the company can comfortably fund its dividend payout, debt repayment, and reinvest should this financial strength of RUTH be reflected in DRI.

Over the years, the company's dividend history has been on an upward trajectory, safe for FY 2020, destabilized by the Covid-19 pandemic. I'm confident, post the pandemic era, coupled with its strategic acquisition boosting its capital resources, will generate more cash available for return to shareholders.

Risks

In an uncertain and volatile environment, inflation increased throughout the year. The total inflation doubled from Darden's initial expectation of 3% to just over 6% for the entire year. In such instances, consumers are mindful of how they spend their money. Consequently, customers discretionary dollar spending declines due to the pressured purchasing power. The trend poses a risk to the stock price if inflation is in play for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

While the restaurant industry operates in three segments: quick service, fast casual, and full service, Darden Restaurants all fall under the dull service business unit. The multi-brand restaurant's success leverage on its iconic brands with a unique atmosphere and identity, vast staff experience over the years, operations excellence to enhance efficiency, and integration with technology to be profitable. The acquisitions of Ruth's Chris Steak House will Strengthen Darden Restaurants Winning Strategy to expand its footprints globally. The profitability in the current uncertain economic environment flags sustainability and confidence in return for the value of money to investors.