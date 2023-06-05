Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Emerson Electric: The Coming Years Will Show The Effectiveness Of The Acquisitions

Jun. 05, 2023 5:38 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)AZPN, NATI, ROK
Aaro Pertmann
Summary

  • Entering the automation markets gives the company an opportunity for further growth.
  • Emerson Electric has a reasonable valuation at this point.
  • The company's sensitivity to recession should not be a problem for the long-term investor.
  • The results of the following quarters will show whether the restructuring was effective. My rating for Emerson Electric stock is currently a Buy.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Aaro Pertmann as a new contributor.

high voltage lines

high voltage lines

Emerson Kobaiyashi/iStock via Getty Images

slide

Emerson Electric's P/B metric and fair value of the company (www.finbox.com)

slide

Emerson Electric P/S metric and fair value of the company (www.finbox.com)

bar chart

Global Industrial Automation Market Growth Forecast 2021-2030 (www.sphericalinsights.com)

bar chart

Emerson Electric Company 2023 Q2 Performance Summary (Earnings Call Presentation)

This article was written by

Aaro Pertmann profile picture
Aaro Pertmann
2 Followers
I am primarily a dividend investor and oriented towards value stocks. But at the same time, I do not limit my interests only to dividend stocks and value stocks. I have 10 years of investment and trading experience. My special interest is in the stocks of Eastern Europe and especially the Baltic region. I work as a teacher in a school and my hobby is music.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EMR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

