FileCoin Is Dominating The Decentralized Storage Wars

Summary

  • Filecoin is the clear frontrunner in the decentralized storage race, competing against other decentralized storage providers and the mega-cap tech stocks in the space, Amazon and Alphabet.
  • Decentralized storage is a staple subsector of the cryptocurrency market, offering users secure and reliable methods to store large amounts of data without trusting a centralized actor.
  • Major competitors include Arweave, Storj, and Siacoin, each offering different user interfaces and storage methods.
Distribution Warehouse With Cardboard Boxes On The Racks And On The Floor

onurdongel

Filecoin (FIL-USD), Arweave (AR-USD), Storj (STORJ-USD), and Siacoin (SC-USD) all have seats at the table in the decentralized storage race with the potential to capitalize on a key crypto trend: future blockchain and

Messari

Decentralized Storage Players (Messari)

Messari

Messari

Filecoin

Filecoin Revenue Sources (Filecoin)

Token Terminal

Filecoin Revenue (green) and Earnings (purple) (Token Terminal)

Messari

Filecoin Usage (Messari)

Messari

Filecoin Daily New Deals (Messari)

coingecko.com

Filecoin is already significantly cheaper than any centralized players (Coingecko)

Arweave Explorer

Arweave Data Fees (Arweave Explorer)

Arweave Explorer

Arweave network Size (Arweave Explorer)

https://www.storj.io/blog/storj-token-balances-and-flows-report-q3-2022

STORJ Token Balances and Flows Report: Q3 2022 (STORJ)

Messari

Siacoin Storage Contracts Plummet (Messari)

Messari

Siacoin Key Financials Plummet in Q1 (Messari)

Coinmarketcap.com

Filecoin Price Collapse from All Time Highs (Coinmarketcap)

https://coinlist.co/assets/index/filecoin_2017_index/Filecoin-Sale-Economics-e3f703f8cd5f644aecd7ae3860ce932064ce014dd60de115d67ff1e9047ffa8e.pdf

Filecoin Token Supply Schedule (Coinlist)

This article was written by

Researching blockchain technology to build high-upside crypto portfolios

We're a team of investors who build diversified crypto portfolios. We have a long-term, macro focus with an opportunistic mindset. If it relates to crypto, whether it be tokens, NFTs, blockchain technology, etc., we provide the best-in-class research on it.

We've been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2012 and shifted to become Seeking Alpha's FIRST crypto writing service in 2014. Our crypto investment journey started that year with our first bitcoin investment at $400 a token. When Ethereum entered the scene, we were able to place our first trade at $91 a token. From then, the blockchain and crypto ecosystem has exploded and we've been hooked not just on incredible investment returns, but the life-changing potential of the underlying technology. At our core, we believe blockchain technology has the ability to make the world a better place.

Our team are traditional investors by trade. We are led by a CFA charterholder who has worked with institutional investors for more than a decade, with portfolios that range in size from $1 million to $3 billion in AUM and built diversified portfolios made up of stocks, bonds, hedge funds, and private capital strategies. While it is interesting work, nothing gets us more excited than the crypto markets. This is why we do what we do, sharing our research for all.

There is a bunch of noise in the cyrpto markets, our goal is to provide a simplified approach to it all and provide investors what they need to know to succeed for the long run. If you want the full potential of our research, join The Coin Agora investing group for a free trial. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FIL-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

