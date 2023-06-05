Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Better Travel Buy: Booking Holdings Vs. Expedia

Jun. 05, 2023 5:41 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), EXPE
Summary

  • On initial examination, Expedia appears to be trading at a discount to Booking Holdings given its lower trailing EV/EBITDA and P/FCF ratios.
  • On closer look, Booking Holdings appears to be the more shareholder friendly business with more conservative financing, though is trading at a slight premium to our estimates of fair value.
  • Booking Holdings also appears to be a better business qualitatively, buoyed by its wider moat from its larger network. Expedia's home rental site Vrbo also does not match Booking's scale.
  • I do not currently own shares in either company, but would like to purchase Booking Holdings for the long term if another buying opportunity presents itself.

Introduction

I was initially attracted to Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) when screening for stocks trading at low EV/EBITDA multiples. On initial examination, it also appears to be trading at a massive discount to Booking Holdings (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

DCF BKNG

This Writer's Estimates

Chart
Data by YCharts

Value investor with a long-term focus, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BKNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

