Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Small Number Of Stocks Contributing To The Market's Advance

Jun. 05, 2023 5:30 AM ETIWM, SPHB, QQQJ, RPV, SDY, NOBL, SPY, RSP, DVY, SPHQ, PKW, MTUM, RPG
David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes over the last year or so are expected to have a slowing impact on economic activity.
  • In spite of the mixed economic news, the equity market continues to move higher.
  • Investor actions do not seem overly bullish, except possibly for interest in artificial intelligence stocks.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

From time to time I note the economy is not the market and vice versa. Being aware of this difference has proven important this year as the S&P 500 Index is up 12.37% through Friday's (6/2/2023) market close. Much of the recent economic

Mutual fund and ETF flows

Refinitiv Datastream, ICI, HORAN Capital Advisors

S&P 500 Equal weight index and dividend aristocrats

Refinitiv Datastream, HORAN Capital Advisors

Equal weighted S&P 500 versus cap weighted S&P 500 Index

Refinitiv Datastream, HORAN Capital Advisors

Aristocrats

Author

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.37K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.