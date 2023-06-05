Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Valaris: Upgrading Shares On Improved Financial Flexibility And Strong Buyback Commitment

Jun. 05, 2023 6:02 AM ETValaris Limited (VAL)BORR, DO, HLX, NE, PBR, RIG, SDRL, SMHI, TDW1 Comment
Summary

  • Last month, Valaris reported better-than-expected Q1/2023 results and reiterated its full-year outlook, with improved profitability expected for the second half.
  • The company also released a new fleet status report with a total backlog up by almost 15% sequentially to $2.8 billion.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, the company managed to improve its capital structure thus adding almost $500 million in incremental liquidity.
  • After increasing its share repurchase authorization to $300 million, the company intends to spend $150 million for share buybacks until the end of the year.
  • With Valaris moving closer to an earnings inflection point, substantially improved financial flexibility, and a resulting strong commitment to share repurchases, I am raising my rating on the stock to "Buy" from "Hold" and would urge investors to initiate or add to existing positions on any sign of weakness.

DENL Valaris and ENSCO DS-8 drill shops from the Valaris group presently berthed at Hunterston terminal.

jimmcdowall

Last month, leading offshore driller Valaris Limited or "Valaris" reported better-than-expected first quarter 2023

Backlog

Fleet Status Report

Drillship Overview

Fleet Status Report

Price Targets

Pareto Securities

Earnings Estimates

Seeking Alpha

