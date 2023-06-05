Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chevron Deal For PDC Energy Shows The Valuation Gap

Summary

  • Chevron's acquisition of PDC Energy highlights the valuation differences that give Chevron a shopping advantage.
  • The positive reaction of the market to the acquisition announcement may mark a coming change in market attitudes towards these acquisitions.
  • The Chevron acquisition appears to be bolt-on but the two operations are large enough that the usual bolt-on synergies may not be that large.
  • The rapid technology advances enable larger well production and more productive intervals to add safety to the "bargain" part of the acquisition story.
  • Investors should expect more acquisition announcements in the future as long as Chevron has a premium valuation to upstream competitors.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is going to acquire PDC Energy (PDCE). This is one of the more favored operations in the Colorado area because it is

Chevron Valuation Compared To PDC Energy Valuation

Chevron Valuation Compared To PDC Energy Valuation (Chevron Announcement Of PDC Energy Acquisition Presentation And Comments)

Chevron And PDC Energy Colorado Acreage Position

Chevron And PDC Energy Colorado Acreage Position (Chevron Announcement Of PDC Energy Acquisition Presentation And Comments)

Chevron And PDC Energy Combined Future Growth Plans

Chevron And PDC Energy Combined Future Growth Plans (Chevron Announcement Of PDC Acquisition Corporate Slide Presentation And Comments)

Chevron Well Production Advances In The Delaware Basin

Chevron Well Production Advances In The Delaware Basin (Chevron Corporate Presentation May 2023)

