Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Skechers: Top And Bottom Line Growth Via Direct-To-Consumer Strategy

Jun. 05, 2023 6:26 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
508 Followers

Summary

  • Skechers has been growing its market share in the competitive footwear industry through value-oriented pricing and direct-to-consumer sales, with a stock price increase of 12.46% and a five-year return of 77.08%.
  • The company's financials show record-high quarterly sales of $2 billion, a YoY increase of 10%, and improved balance sheet with total cash of $930.3 million, while its valuation ratios suggest potential undervaluation compared to peers.
  • Risks to consider include the highly competitive nature of the footwear industry, potential impact of trade tensions between the USA and China, and the company's negative free cash flow for the past four financial years.
Skechers store

Pe3check

Through its value-orientated pricing strategy and focus on direct-to-consumer infrastructure, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has increasingly been growing its market share position in the highly competitive footwear industry while improving its top and bottom line fundamentals.

Since my last article

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
508 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.