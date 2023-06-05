ljubaphoto

In my recent thesis on the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF), I showed how Bitcoin has been challenging gold during times of uncertainty. With this one, by covering the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) which also invests in futures in Bitcoin, I go a step further to assess whether it is not better to own crypto assets instead of the yellow metal in case of abrupt market conditions as seen during the banking turmoil.

To set the tone, the chart below shows how the cryptocurrency ETF has been closely tracking the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) since the beginning of March which coincided with the woes impacting America's regional banks.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the chart shows that while GLD has outperformed, it was by a meager 0.04%, and, makes us wonder whether it is not Bitcoin, also sometimes referred to as digital gold that we should hold as a safe haven asset given that BITO is also income friendly.

Thus, I start with the advantages of owning crypto assets.

Assessing Bitcoin's Role as a Digital Safe Haven

Coming back to banking woes, one of the reasons was U.S. treasuries losing value as a result of rising yields caused by the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates at a rapid pace. Now, considered a safe haven in times of turbulence, regional banks hold a lot of government-issued bonds as part of their overall assets and, ironically, when they needed these the most, they had to sell them for less than they had initially been bought. This is one of the risks associated with higher interest rates and few had seen it coming.

At the same time, gold which has traditionally played the safe haven role failed to provide a meaningful (or parabolic) upside as had been predicted. On the contrary, at the initial stages of the crisis, it was BITO which rallied by over 20% as shown by the blue chart below while GLD could barely manage 9%.

Data by YCharts

Another factor that may have helped the digital asset can be obtained in its foundation in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, related to the weaknesses of our financial system revolving around the printing of money by central banks which devalue the fiat currencies. Consequently, Bitcoin was created as a solution, intended to "overhaul" the conventional banking system by constituting an alternative. Along the same lines, the debates around the raising of the debt ceiling suddenly shed light on the country's sky-high debt-to-GDP ratio again providing support to Bitcoin.

Pursuing further, compared to physical gold, Bitcoin has some advantages as it is easily transferable, which facilitates its transportation as was witnessed when Ukrainian refugees had to hastily leave their country following its invasion in February last year. At that time, being easily divisible and convertible to dollars or euros, it enabled transactions like buying food or paying for lodging. This also signifies ease of storage and management, especially when one takes the time to think of the inconveniences if those refugees had to carry gold coins and exchange them for consumer goods. Therefore, Bitcoin has proved itself as a medium of exchange, just like the dollar notes which we carry in our purses.

Another of Bitcoin's appeals is that it cannot be subject to manipulation or control by any government or central bank, as unlike the USD, which can be printed at will by the Department of Treasury, the total quantity of Bitcoin is limited to only 21 million.

This in turn should confer to it a deflationary nature.

Bitcoin's Limitations

However, this has not been the case, the reason being that BITO's deep blue chart failed to deliver any upside when the U.S. inflation rate started climbing rapidly in 2022 as shown in pale blue. Instead, it is GLD in orange that performed well, again not delivering a parabolic upside as some had predicted, but, nonetheless an honorable performance for those who held on to this traditional safe haven.

Data by YCharts

Looking deeper, BITO's chart rhythmed more with the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) which is depicted by the green chart above, at least in 2022. This shows that after all, as a digital asset conceived with blockchain software, Bitcoin remains correlated with tech. Therefore, in the same way as tech, Bitcoin also presents certain risks as an investment.

First, it is prone to cyber-attacks and technical issues, and second, regulations may limit its adoption and growth.

Talking regulations, there have indeed been lots of them in the wake of the collapse of the crypto exchange platform FTX and the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried who was heading it. That was a dark period in Bitcoin's history and saw a massive amount of outflows from related funds with the value of the cryptocurrency plunging from $21K to $16K or roughly 20% as per my calculation in a matter of days. The volatility also reverberated on the ProShares ETF as shown below, given the fact that it holds Bitcoin futures directly and not other assets like mining stocks.

Data by YCharts

That was not the end of crypto woes as after FTX was taken offline, others like Genesis, Luna, Celsius, and Voyager went bankrupt. For crypto lender Genesis, its demise was triggered largely by FTX, which after going under, denied it the ability to withdraw cryptocurrencies in its custody. This is somewhat similar to the systemic risks caused by a liquidity shortage in the financial sector and shows that even if crypto markets are open 24 hours a day, access to reliable and secure trading platforms can be limited, especially for inexperienced investors.

BITO's Income Rationale

On the other hand, as a holder of CME Bitcoin futures, BITO is regulated by the CFTC or Commodities Futures Trading Commission. This implies that with close regulatory oversight in the same way as other commodities like oil or corn, it does not incur the same level of liquidity risks which may impact the now-defunct crypto exchanges I mentioned earlier. In fact, you can trade it through any brokerage account circumventing the need for a wallet or crypto account as listed below.

BITO Details (www.proshares.com)

Coming back to the comparison with gold, when it comes to liquidity, the precious metal is generally easier to buy and sell than Bitcoin. However, unlike BITO, GLD does not pay any dividends as shown in the chart below. Therefore, with its income rationale, BITO may be the sort of Bitcoin exposure you may be looking for. Furthermore, from the liquidity standpoint, it also has a higher asset under management compared to BTF which implies that it is traded more on a daily basis. In fact, its average trading volume is $165.18 million compared to only $4.89 million for the Valkyrie ETF.

Comparing BITO, BTF and GLD (seekingalpha.com)

To further justify an investment in the ProShares ETF, do note that inflation generally trending lower is favorable to Bitcoin as seen earlier, but, in a cautionary tone, as evidenced by the related price actions, you need to have a high degree of risk tolerance to stomach volatility. In this connection, regulators are still scrutinizing the industry which may also result in further downside risks.

Choosing Bitcoin as a Diversifier alongside Gold

However, as seen during the banking turmoil, Bitcoin also comes with rewards, and for this matter, with high-interest rates still working their way through the financial system, we are still not completely out of the woods when it comes to the stability of the banking system, implying that there is still a need to exercise prudence. This may be done either by staying in cash or choosing a safe haven.

For this purpose, the choice between gold and Bitcoin will depend on individual preferences and those preferring the stability of a century-old store of value may opt for gold. Others with higher risk-to-return profiles may choose Bitcoin. In this case, BITO's monthly distributions as pictured above can provide some cushion against volatility. Moreover, since Bitcoin as a digital asset is still relatively new, it also makes sense as a diversifier in your precious metal portfolio.

Finally, as an asset class that is correlated both to gold and tech, Bitcoin should be valued accordingly. On top, BITO pays regular dividends which to some extent mitigates capital depreciation risks. As for its value, it is sitting around $15, which now is the support level after plunging to the $9.5-$10 level during the FTX crisis. Momentum indicators do not point to any move in either direction currently, but a Fed skip, or temporarily pausing rate hikes could constitute a catalyst to the upside as this would somewhat ease monetary conditions which is beneficial to all risk assets in general. The ETF could rise to the $18 resistance level which would constitute a $2.7 (18-15.3) upside or a 17.5% gain based on the current share price of $15.3. However, any economic indicators showing inflation to be stickier or a crypto exchange being hacked are synonymous with volatility for Bitcoin.