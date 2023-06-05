Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: The Bubble Keeps Swelling

Jun. 05, 2023
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index has taught all the bears like me a lesson as it has gained 12.32% year-to-date. NASDAQ 100 added over 34% YTD.
  • The breadth of the gain shows obvious signs that we're facing another bubble in equities.
  • A galaxy of fundamental indicators points to a sell-off that cannot be timed because of the identified bubble.
  • I'm mostly concerned about consumer behavior and their spending plans - they're the main driver of the economy, the state of which doesn't bode well at the moment.
Bubble Shot

Adrian Los

I Was Wrong On SPX So Far

The S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) (SP500) has taught all the bears like me a lesson as it has gained 12.32% year-to-date. The deterioration of macroeconomic conditions, which

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Statista, Verdict.co.uk

Seeking Alpha, Market data, author's notes

The Week in Charts (6/1/23) by Charlie Bilello

Goldman Sachs [updated by the author], Ken Shih's data [shared on LinkedIn]

The Week- in Charts (6/1/23) by Charlie Bilello

May 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley's AlphaWise U.S. Consumer Pulse Survey [Wave 43, proprietary source]

Richard Excell from Stay Vigilant [06/05/2023]

Investing.com data

Seeking Alpha News

Reuters Graphics [June 2, 2023]

Chart
Data by YCharts

Crescat Capital's Newsletter

