The following article is on a 3x leveraged long ETF. Leveraged funds carry additional risks which I will outline in the article. Please take caution when trading such products.

Heading into June, there was no hotter space than Semiconductors. The AI boom and euphoria following Nvidia’s (NVDA) blowout Q1 earnings results and incredible $11.0 billion revenue guidance for Q2 helped send the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) within earshot of its all-time highs. SMH’s 30% implied volatility is a roller coaster compared to the S&P 500’s 30-day IV of around 15%, and thrill-seekers can get their fix with the 3x levered comparable product. But keep in mind that leveraged ETFs should only be considered as short-term tactical investment options, and not as suitable long-term holdings. You can learn more about the risks of leveraged ETFs from industry regulators such as the SEC: https://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/leveragedetfs-alert (additional resources provided at the conclusion of the article).

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) has gotten ahead of itself in my view. Being a short-term trading product, I see corrective action in June taking shape, thus I am issuing a sell rating. Taking profits today is prudent, then buying a later dip could be the right strategy. Let’s outline why that is the case.

For starters, I like to compare price action in a high-growth, long-duration ETF like SMH versus a more cyclical, value-aligned area like domestic small caps. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) performed on par with SMH from June 2020 through early last October. From there, semis surged relative to small caps. Last week, though, the Russell 2000 bucked the trend. I expect further mean reversion in the trade through later this month.

Semis vs Small Caps: A Pullback May Have Already Begun

Stockcharts.com

For semis specifically, SMH, at one point, SMH was 20% above its 50-day moving average – that's just about the most extended against that smoothing mechanism we have seen in the last 3 years. Moreover, take a look at the technical chart below. The RSI momentum reading at the top of the graph surged into overbought territory above 75.

In previous instances, when the RSI reached that level, further gains were muted in the following several weeks. That’s not to say an imminent crash is likely, but a digestion of the uptrend is warranted. Couple high volatility with a pause in the rally, and that could pose problems with a levered long fund like SOXL.

SMH: Overbought Conditions Have Often Led To A Near-Term Consolidation

Stockcharts.com

SOXL: Pullback To The $18-$19 Range Suggested After Hitting Overbought Conditions

Stockcharts.com

Any leveraged ETP will suffer from negative compounding returns during periods of sideways trading. While the SMH may simply move up and down, volatility without a clear upward trend works to the detriment of the 3x long semis fund. You can learn more about the risks of leveraged ETFs in the links provided at the end of the article. Here's how negative compounding returns work with a leveraged ETF: Let's say an index is at 100 and the leveraged products is at 100 initially. A 10% rise in the index means it is now 110 while a 3x long product rises to 130. But then if a 10% drop happens next, the index falls to 99 (a net 1% loss from the initial value). The 3x long fund, however, is now at 91 (.7*130), a 9% decline. That is the danger of seeing sideways price action with volatility in a leveraged fund.

According to the issuer, SOXL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300%, or 300% of the performance of the ICE Semiconductor Sector Index. There is no guarantee the fund will meet its stated investment objective. The ETF seeks a return that is 300% of the return of its benchmark index for a single day. The fund should not be expected to provide three times or negative three times the return of the benchmark’s cumulative return for periods greater than a day.

SOXL sports a high annual expense ratio of 0.94% with total assets under management of $6.1 billion. Average daily volume is just under 70 million shares with a 30-day median bid/ask spread of just 0.06%, so tradeability is strong with the fund.

The index’s constituents are familiar chip names, led by NVDA. It’s key to be aware of important upcoming corporate events that could move the industry. According to data from Wall Street Horizon, Tuesday through Thursday this week could be particularly interesting for semiconductors. The Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference 2023 takes place. Many of the industry’s heavy hitters are either confirmed or are slated to speak. Key industry news could break at the event, and you can be sure that, following NVDA’s outlook for the ages last month, all eyes will be on the newly minted trillion-dollar mega-caps.

SOXL’s top equity holding, NVDA, also speaks at the Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit – The Age of AI before yet another presentation event on the 12th. Then comes Nvidia’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, the 22nd. Earnings season commences for chip companies with Texas Instruments on July 25. In summary of the events’ situation, now through the 22nd could feature an uptick in volatility, which could work against SOXL.

SOXL: Top Ten Equity Holdings

Direxion

Event Risk Rising: Key Semiconductor Presentations Scheduled This Month, NVDA Shareholder Meeting

Wall Street Horizon

Seasonally, semiconductor stocks often stumble albeit modestly from early June through the end of the first half, according to data from Equity Clock. If history is an accurate guide, this is yet another sign of at least a pause in the chips’ bull run. In fact, June has been SMH’s worst month, averaging a 1.4% decline and finishing positive just 40% of the time over the past 20 years (the worst hit rate, too).

SMH (Proxy For SOXL Price Action Trends): Another June Pullback?

Equity Clock

SMH: June Has Been The Worst Calendar Stretch Since 2003

Equity Clock

Lastly, let’s look at valuation. I typically weigh valuation highly, but with a short-term trading vehicle like SOXL, the forward P/E has less importance (price action is more important, in my view). But notice the green line on the below chart from Yardeni Research. Aside from the distorted earnings periods of the dot-com crash and GFC bear market lows, the 23.8 forward operating earnings multiple matches the late 2021 peak on the S&P Semiconductor Index. A pullback on valuation makes sense given the stretched P/E, particularly considering today’s interest rates are far higher than those seen in Q4 ‘21.

The Valuation Perspective: A Historically High Forward P/E Ratio

Yardeni Research

The Bottom Line

I have a sell rating on SOXL when looking out the next four weeks. Momentum gauges appear overbought while comparative views to other parts of the market suggest a rotation to more cyclically oriented and value niches rather than longer-duration spaces like semis. Finally, elevated implied volatility compared to the broad market, along with a host of volatility catalysts in the coming days and weeks, could be problematic for a leveraged ETP like SOXL.

1) The Lowdown on Leveraged and Inverse Exchange-Traded Products (FINRA)

2) Leveraged and Inverse ETFs: Specialized Products with Extra Risks for Buy-and-Hold Investors (SEC)

3) FINRA's Reminder on sales practices for Leveraged and Inverse ETFs (FINRA)