S&P 500 Earnings: Corporate Credit Has Held Up Very Well

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.48K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia increased their revenue guidance for the July ’23 quarter. Data center revenue and EPS guidance for the fiscal Q2 for NVDA saw sell-side analysts boost the fiscal ’24 EPS estimate by 69% and the revenue estimate by 41%.
  • High-grade corporate and high-yield corporate asset classes had a good week, which you’d expect given the strong payroll data.
  • Corporate high-yield has been a very good tell since June of ’22 in terms of an “early warning recession indicator”.

Finance and money technology background concept of business prosperity and asset

Ralf Hahn

It makes you wonder how much homework sell-side analysts do when Nvidia (NVDA) markedly increases their revenue guidance for the July ’23 quarter. Data center revenue and EPS guidance for the fiscal Q2 for NVDA saw sell-side analysts

Nvidia EPS forward guidance

Nvidia revenue forward guidance

Rate of change of S&P 500 forward estimates

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

