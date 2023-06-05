AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Tanker market update

Product tanker equities have recently experienced a loss of momentum. Pressure on oil prices has negatively impacted the sector and clean rates have softened (albeit in line with seasonal trends). In particular, European countries are reporting high diesel inventories, due to both lower demand and the stockpiling of diesel prior to the ban on Russian products that took effect on February 5.

Sentiment is currently at its lowest level in months. Many market players are shifting away from energy and commodities, instead rotating back into technology, possibly in anticipation of a reversal in interest rates. Despite strong earnings and positive medium- and long-term fundamentals, investors are exiting the sector, which can be partly explained by the desire to lock in the strong capital gains over the last 12 months.

There are uncertainties surrounding an OPEC+ decision on production cuts, which may be interpreted as a sign of a weak market, leading to a decline in oil and clean tanker equities.

Additionally, there is uncertainty regarding Russian diesel exports, which reached record highs after the EU ban on February 5 but are now declining due to rail congestion and higher domestic demand. The Ukrainian military also seems intent on targeting Russian refineries. Over the long term, Russia may face challenges in maintaining diesel and other oil product exports compared to crude, as the refining sector requires greater technological investments that Russian refiners may struggle to sustain due to sanctions. Declining product exports may be offset by increased crude exports, benefiting dirty tankers but negatively impacting product tankers. In fact, crude tanker rates have recently been strong, prompting some operators to switch from clean to dirty tankers to take advantage of the favorable prices.

Despite these challenges, it is crucial to keep the bigger picture in mind. Many investors anticipate rates to revert to their mean and are concerned about a potential collapse in oil demand triggered by a recession. However, unless sanctions against Russia are unexpectedly lifted, the rerouting of Russian exports leading to increased ton-miles is a significant structural change. Coupled with the fact that the tanker order book, both for clean and dirty tankers, implies minimal supply growth over the next two years, while the global fleet continues to age and scrapping is at record lows, the fundamentals of the tanker trade remain solid. Many companies are generating substantial free cash flow and are committed to returning it to shareholders through generous dividends. Considering these factors, investing in the tanker industry remains one of my highest conviction trades over the next few years.

Hafnia: An overview

Hafnia (OTCQX:HAFNF) is the world's largest operator of product and chemical tankers, with a fleet of over 200 vessels, of which 117 directly owned. The company is best-in-class in terms of corporate governance, and it also has a number of competitive advantages.

One of Hafnia's strengths lies in its relatively young fleet, with good eco penetration. The company has consistently demonstrated operational excellence, maintaining a solid track record. Hafnia also maintains a favorable leverage position and is guided by a well-defined capital returns policy (it is committed to distributing 60% of net income through quarterly dividends).

While the surge in tanker equities has already occurred, there remains untapped potential. Future returns will likely arise not from stock rerating, but rather from dividends and buybacks. At present prices, Hafnia offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 24.3%. Furthermore, with the net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio declining to 31.4% by the end of Q1 2023, Hafnia is on track to lower the LTV ratio below 30% by the following quarter. This will enable an increase in the payout ratio to 70% of net income, in accordance with the company's new dividend policy.

As shown in the plot below, clean tanker equities have moved mostly in lockstep and experienced marginal declines since the beginning of the year.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, there are important differences between them. The following table compares Hafnia with its main competitors.

Company Fleet age (years) % ECO % Scrubbers OPEX + G&A ($ per day) Dividend yield Hafnia 8 81.30% 8.90% 8,985 24% Torm 11.4 30.70% 62.50% 9,775 24% Scorpio Tankers 7.5 92.00% 77.00% 9,305 2% Ardmore Shipping 9 72.70% 0.00% 10,544 6% D'Amico 7.6 81.80% 3.00% 9,513 5% Pyxis Tankers 8.5 50.00% 0.00% 11,236 0% Click to enlarge

Hafnia boasts one of the best fleets in the sector, with an average age of only 8 years and a significant eco penetration. While Scorpio Tankers (STNG) has an edge in terms of higher scrubber prevalence, Hafnia still maintains a competitive position. Additionally, Hafnia stands out for its ability to achieve some of the lowest operating costs.

In terms of dividend payments, both Hafnia and Torm (TRMD) offer attractive returns. When considering corporate governance and shareholder friendliness, I view Hafnia as being on par with Torm. While Torm may carry a slightly higher price tag (despite experiencing a more than 10% decline over the past month, underperforming the sector), both companies are preferred choices. It is worth noting that compared to peers with less transparent shareholder return policies, both Hafnia and Torm command higher valuations. However, when it comes to the shipping industry, I strongly prefer investing with the best management teams. The higher entry point is a trade-off that I am willing to accept.

Q1 2023: a strong quarter

Hafnia delivered robust financial results in Q1 2023, with an impressive EBITDA of $296 million and net income of $256.6 million. These figures should be compared with Hafnia's market capitalization of approximately $2.5 billion.

The balance sheet is in solid shape. Hafnia has strategically pursued fleet expansion, resulting in some long-term debt. However, the company has effectively utilized its strong cash flow to pay down this debt, while also returning excess funds to shareholders in the form of dividends. As of the end of Q1 2023, Hafnia's total liabilities amounted to $1.8 billion (excluding its cash position of $268 million).

During Q1 2023, Hafnia achieved an average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) of $36,312 per day, with LR2 vessels demonstrating particularly strong performance. The company's operating expenses (OPEX) were at $7,468 per day. These are robust figures that position Hafnia favorably when compared to its sector peers.

Q1 2023 operating summary (Company's Presentation)

Q2 is expected to be another solid quarter for Hafnia, although it may not surpass the performance of Q1. Currently, approximately 65% of the fleet has already secured charter coverage at a rate of $34,378 per day. Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, about 31% of the fleet is covered at an average rate of $31,330 per day.

Q2 2023 coverage (Company's Presentation)

Based on the current contracted rates and extending them to the remaining earnings days of FY 2023, Hafnia is projecting a net income of approximately $890 million and an EBITDA of around $1.13 billion for the year, equivalent to approximately 36% and 45% of the company's market capitalization, respectively. Like many other peers, Hafnia is therefore trading at a very attractive valuation, especially if one believes that the current level of rates represents the new normal.

Conclusion

Hafnia is an excellent choice for investors seeking exposure to the product tanker sector. It stands out among its peers with a younger fleet and lower operating costs. Moreover, the company has sound corporate governance and a strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders through dividends, with an attractive forward dividend yield of approximately 25%. Furthermore, as Hafnia continues to reduce its debt, dividend payouts are expected to increase.

Risks to this investment thesis include a potential downturn in rates due to a recession and the possibility of Western sanctions on Russian products being lifted. A further short-term headwind may be that Oaktree Capital Management decides to divest from its stake in Hafnia via a secondary offering; however, with the stake reduced to only 5%, this overhang is also almost gone.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.