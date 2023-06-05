Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hafnia: Another Solid Quarter

Jun. 05, 2023 7:28 AM ETHafnia Limited (HAFNF)1 Comment
Summary

  • Product tanker equities face challenges due to pressure on oil prices and uncertainties surrounding OPEC+ decisions and Russian diesel exports.
  • Hafnia, a leading product and chemical tanker operator, offers attractive investment opportunities with a young fleet, low operating costs, and a strong commitment to dividends.
  • Risks to the investment thesis include potential downturns in rates due to a recession and the possibility of Western sanctions on Russian products being lifted.

Fuel tanker ship loading in port view from above, Tanker ship logistic import export business and transportation, Aerial view.

AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Tanker market update

Product tanker equities have recently experienced a loss of momentum. Pressure on oil prices has negatively impacted the sector and clean rates have softened (albeit in line with seasonal trends). In particular, European countries are reporting high

Q1 2023 operating summary

Q1 2023 operating summary (Company's Presentation)

Q2 2023 coverage

Q2 2023 coverage (Company's Presentation)

Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

