Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Midland States Bancorp Offers Attractive 8.3% Yielding Preferred Share

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • Midland States Bancorp's preferred shares are yielding 8.3% and are an attractive holding for income investors.
  • The bank's net income covers the preferred share dividends by nearly 10 to 1.
  • Preferred shareholders should feel comfortable with their income returns and ability for the bank to call this security in at or after 2027.

Old bank building.

EJ_Rodriquez/iStock via Getty Images

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is another regional bank beat up by the recent events in the sector. Like many other banks, Midland offers a Series A preferred share (NASDAQ:MSBIP). During the regional

Midland States Bancorp Net Interest Income

SEC 10-Q

Midland States Bancorp Net Income

SEC 10-Q

Midland States Bancorp Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Midland States Bancorp Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Midland States Bancorp Loan Yields

SEC 10-Q

Midland States Bancorp Loan Composition

SEC 10-Q

Midland States Bancorp Troubled Loans

SEC 10-Q

Midland States Bancorp Uninsured Deposits

SEC 10-Q

Midland States Bancorp Liquidity

SEC 10-Q

Midland States Bancorp Ratios

Federal Reserve & SEC 10-Q

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.15K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSBIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.