Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Caledonia Mining: Weak Gold Production This Quarter

Jun. 05, 2023 8:00 AM ETCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL)
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Caledonia Mining's revenues were $29.44 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net loss, excluding non-controlling interests, was $5.03 million or $0.30 per diluted share.
  • The company announced 1Q23 gold production of 16,141 Au ounces, down 12.8% compared to 18,515 Au ounces in 2022. It was a disappointing gold production this quarter.
  • I suggest accumulating CMCL between $11.85 and $12.3 with possible lower support at $11.50.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

nugget gold

bodnarchuk

Introduction

Saint Helier, Jersey-based Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc (NYSE:CMCL) released its first-quarter results in 2023 on May 15, 2023.

Caledonia's primary asset is Blanket Mine, a gold mine in Zimbabwe. The company has 64% ownership.

Caledonia is a Zimbabwean

Caledonia

CMCL Map Assets Presentation (CMCL Presentation)

Chart

CMCL Quarterly Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CMCL Quarterly Gold Price and AISC History (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

CMCL 1-Year Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

CMCL Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CMCL Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

CMCL Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

The Company conducted equity raises by way of placings in the Quarter and shortly after the end of the Quarter which targeted institutional investors in the UK, Europe, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The equity raises were over-subscribed; depositary interests in respect of 781,749 shares were issued to investors in the UK, Europe and South Africa on March 30, 2023 and Zimbabwe depositary receipts in respect of 425,765 shares were issued on April 14, 2023. The placings raised $16.6 million before expenses.

CMCL: TA Chart short term

CMCL TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.2K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term CMCL

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.