Elastic: On The Verge Of A Turnaround

Jun. 05, 2023 8:03 AM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
Summary

  • Elastic closed its FY23 year with further softening topline growth, which is expected to prevail in the short run.
  • However, there have been positive signs that the second half of FY24 could tell the story of a turnaround, which has been also reflected in the guidance of management.
  • Besides generally improving business conditions, the company’s newly announced Elasticsearch Relevance Engine could also play an important role in this process.

Artificial Intelligence concept CPU quantum computing

MF3d

Introduction and Investment thesis

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) reported Q4 FY23 results recently, which showed continued topline growth slowdown resulting from cost optimization efforts by customers. For the Q1 FY24 quarter management sees the same tendencies, which requires further patience from investors who

Elastic RPO

Created by author based on company fundamentals

Elastic cc revenue growth rate

Created by author based on company fundamentals

Elastic margin

Created by author based on company fundamentals

This article was written by

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
Hi there! I’m a former Equity Analyst and a CFA charterholder writing mostly about holdings in my investment portfolio. These are overwhelmingly transformative technology names with perceived significant long-term upside potential. Once I’ve covered a company on SA, I try to update my views on it regularly.I like to do dig deep into company fundamentals and cover topics previous articles didn’t elaborate on. Rigorous valuation is a must in my world. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section, constructive critique is more than welcome!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ESTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

