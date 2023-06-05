Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Peapack-Gladstone Financial: Looking Strong Despite Broad Market Forces

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • Peapack-Gladstone reported Q1 2023 revenue of $64.85 million, a 15.44% YoY increase, and plans to expand its life insurance premium finance business.
  • The company's deposits grew by 8% YoY, reaching $5.3 billion, and management is optimistic about continued growth in deposits, loans, and capital.
  • Despite risks such as fluctuating interest rates and market volatility, Peapack-Gladstone stock is considered undervalued with potential to rise above 200% over the next five years.

Growing the business together

pixelfit

Peapack-Gladstone (NASDAQ:PGC) ended Q1 2023 with revenue of $64.85 million beating Wall Street estimates by $998,000. While the quarterly revenue represented an increase of 15.44% (YoY), the EPS of $1.11 missed estimates by $0.01. Focus on banks and wealth management firms is crucial at this

Financial results in Q1 2023

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.66K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.