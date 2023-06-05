TU IS

Summary

Today I am rating Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock, a global cybersecurity leader.

The Silicon Valley-based firm founded by two brothers around the time of the 2000 dotcom era, and having gone public in 2009, is known as a provider of security products and solutions to clients globally.

Based on the evidence I will present below, I am giving this stock a score of 2, which gives it a Hold Rating. Its positives are revenue diversification and a strong capital position. Its negatives are not having a dividend, being overvalued at this time, and not currently in a favorable buying range based on the current price chart signals.

Rating Methodology

As with recent financial stocks, I will use my 5-step method to rate this stock a score of 0 to 5, with 0 being a strong sell and 5 being a strong buy. Each "yes" answer to the following 5 questions scores 1 point.

The following are questions I ask to tell a more holistic "story" about this stock in plain spoken language:

Is the company's revenue diversified across multiple segments and regions?

Does the firm have a strong capital position?

Does the firm offer a dividend yield that is competitive among its sector peers?

Is the company stock price currently undervalued?

Does the stock's price chart show a buying opportunity?

Revenue Diversified Across Products and Services

For those that may not know how Fortinet makes money, it is essentially through two ways - selling products and selling services. This alone may not sound overly diversified, however within those two categories there is a plethora of solutions tailored to clients' security needs.

For example, the firm's Fortiguard service is an AI and machine learning - powered cybersecurity threat intelligence, integrated and coordinated protection solution. Besides that, the company also sells firewalls, endpoint security solutions, incident response, and secure SD-WAN, among other things.

Commenting in early May on their Q1 2023 earnings results, CEO Ken Xie said:

For the first quarter, revenue growth was 32% due to strong growth in both product and service revenue. With 35% product revenue growth, we continue to gain market share while being a leading product revenue company in the cyber security industry. Quarterly service revenue grew over 30% for the first time in 6 years. We believe we have a significant opportunity to upsell value-added security services to our large installed base.

In this case, I would say yes the firm's revenue is diversified enough across multiple business segments.

As the below table from Q1 results shows, the revenue is distributed roughly 60% from service and 40% from product, or essentially 60/40:

Fortinet - Q1 2023 results - Revenue (Fortinet)

Furthermore, Fortinet is a global firm operating in several global regions, and as the table below shows, its revenue is spread across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, with no single region being more than 41% of total revenue:

Fortinet - Q1 2023 results - by Region (Fortinet)

More importantly, from a forward-looking perspective, the question is whether firms will continue to spend their tech budgets on cybersecurity? I say yes, and the cybersecurity threat to critical infrastructure continues to be very real!

For instance, some of Fortinet clients are organizations in high-security segments such as government and financials... including Nasdaq, Texas First Bank, the Ministry of Health of the United Arab Emirates, and municipal government of Salt Lake City Utah.

Consider an October 2022 survey done by consulting firm McKinsey and Company, highlighting a $2T market opportunity for cybersecurity providers.

According to the study:

At the current rate of growth, damage from cyberattacks will amount to about $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. In the face of this cyber onslaught, organizations around the world spent around $150 billion in 2021 on cybersecurity, growing by 12.4 percent annually. The gap today between the $150 billion vended market and a fully addressable market is huge. At approximately 10 percent penetration of security solutions today, the total opportunity amounts to a staggering $1.5 trillion to $2.0 trillion addressable market.

Additionally, headwinds from corporate cost-cutting or economic recession talk does not generally faze the cybersecurity segment, according to a study published on May 31 by managed solutions provider Nuspire:

When looking at where CISOs are spending those budgets, we saw a clear focus on optimization of existing security technology, 24x7 threat monitoring and response, and overall security program improvements.

With that said, I think Fortinet offers an interesting value proposal to an investor looking for cybersecurity firms to keep in their portfolio of tech stocks, particularly one like this that blends products and services revenue well.

A Security Firm with Secure Capital Footing

Unlike the large banks I recently rated, which track CET1 capital ratios due to regulations, a cybersecurity firm like Fortinet does not have those same requirements a bank does.

So, in this case, I will look at something called free cash flow, which is money left over after paying daily operating expenses.

Bank of America (BAC) describes it as "a crucial indicator of your business’s financial health, one that can be essential if you seek partners or investors."

With that said, as an analyst, the following is a chart of free cash flow from Fortinet's recent Q1 results:

Fortinet - Q1 2023 - Free Cash Flow (Fortinet)

The firm's reported free cash flow before real-estate related addbacks was $647.2MM, and has grown over the last few quarters.

Based on this, yes the firm is in a healthy capital position. I am also looking for a positive tone in management remarks, and I got one.

Their CFO Keith Jensen commented about their Q1 results:

Free Cash Flow was a quarterly Fortinet record at $647 million and benefited from elevated receivables in the fourth quarter of last year and the subsequent cash collections, as well as the record-setting operating margin, and the timing of CapEx projects. Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which excludes the real estate investments, was $662 million, representing a 52% adjusted free cash flow margin and our highest margin since our 2009 IPO.

The importance of liquidity to any firm cannot be stressed enough. Unlike banks who can borrow direct from the Fed lending facility as well as each other through overnight loans, companies in the tech sector do not have that same luxury but have to borrow in the commercial lending markets at current rates. That is why I will continue to keep an eye on the firm's cashflow for the rest of 2023, as an important metric to follow. At the moment, it appears to be on the right course.

Lack of Dividends Bad for Dividend Investors

Based on info from Seeking Alpha, this stock does not currently pay a dividend, and not planning to anytime soon.

For investors focused on a portfolio of tech stocks, there are other stocks that do pay a dividend and offer a competitive yield, although within the tech sector not all firms offer the same products and solutions so it is not always an apples to apples comparison between different firms.

For example, Dell Technologies (DELL) has a dividend yield of 2.88%, and Cisco Systems (CSCO) has a yield of 3.12%. However, firms like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM) also do not pay a dividend.

In this case, the answer is No as to whether this stock offers a competitive dividend yield within the overall tech sector. If I was building a portfolio mainly of dividend-paying stocks, I would avoid this one as it generates no quarterly income for an investor.

A Very Overvalued Stock

For the valuation, I am using Seeking Alpha info on the stock's P/B ratio :

Fortinet - P/B Ratios (Seeking Alpha)

It's forward P/B Ratio of 68.78 scored a grade of "F" from Seeking Alpha, and is a whopping 1,658% above the average for the sector it is in.

By comparison, cybersecurity firm Akamai has as P/B Ratio of 3.08, and security software firm Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) has a P/B of 5.49.

In this case, no the stock for Fortinet is not undervalued but appears extremely overvalued in relation to two of its other security peers.

But why is tech so overvalued lately in general?

I discovered the answer may be tied to the financial sector again... particularly the flight from bank stocks during the spring bank failures, and towards tech.

This was addressed by Venu Krishna, head of US equities strategy at Barclays (BCS), in a March 27th article in Markets Insider:

Tech is more intertwined with the real economy than ever in a post-pandemic world, and are premium long-duration equities really an appropriate safe haven as we deal with both rising rates and tightening credit? We don't think so.. Rather than chasing yet another crowded trade that is vulnerable to the next unwind, we recommend seeking safe haven among quality stocks at less demanding valuations.

Essentially I agree with that view and when it comes to valuation, in terms of buying opportunity to enter a position I think there could be better opportunities besides some of these overvalued tech stocks at this current time.

A Very Bullish Price Chart

Looking at the price chart as of June 3, we see the following:

Fortinet - Price Chart on June 3 (StreetSmart Edge trading platform)

In this example, I use a 2 year chart with a 50 day simple moving average (dark blue line) and a 200 day simple moving average (dark red line), to spot any golden cross or death cross appearances.

A death cross (red circle) appeared around May 2022 during what appears to be a major selloff of this stock, and a golden cross signaling a bullish trend did not appear until March 2023.

The price is still in that bullish trend as of market close on June 2nd, without signs of another death cross appearing.

Based on that, I would say no this stock price does not currently present a great buying opportunity in terms of a bearish period or dip-buying opportunity, as it remains stuck in a bullish trend.

Risks to my Outlook

The risks to my moderate outlook for this stock are that the tech stock rally continues for the rest of 2023, which would make my rating overly cautious. However, a major recession in 2023 could also send tech stocks tumbling as investors pull out of equities in an extended bear market, making my rating overly optimistic.

My counterargument is that there is only a medium probability of a serious recession occurring, with the current New York Fed recession probability indicator at 68.2%.

Consider the following perspective from Forbes contributor Wayne Duggan in a May 24th article:

The U.S. labor market remains strong, and economists are divided on whether or not a recession is inevitable in this unusual economic environment. Just because some experts believe the risk of a recession is rising, there’s no reason to panic.

Of the risks mentioned, I think the more likely one to occur, if at all, is tech stocks continuing to be bullish for a longer period. More specifically, I think investors and analysts are realizing the value of holding cybersecurity companies, due to the ongoing threats to infrastructure.

To wrap up this discussion, consider the following sentiment in a January article from Security Magazine, talking about trends being noticed:

New data on cyberattack trends cites a 38% increase in global attacks in 2022, compared to 2021, according to Check Point Research. The escalation of cyberattacks is attributed to more agile hackers and ransomware gangs who focused on exploiting collaboration tools used by remote workers and schools and educational institutions that shifted to e-learning during the pandemic, as well as a significant increase in attacks on healthcare organizations.

In that regard, a firm like Fortinet certainly will continue to have a vital role to play in this new reality.

Conclusion

To reiterate my investing thesis, I am giving Fortinet a Hold rating today. Its positives are revenue diversification across regions and business segments, as well as healthy cashflow and liquidity. Its negatives are that its stock is overvalued, it does not pay a dividend, and its price chart does not present a good buying opportunity right now in my opinion.

As someone who spent time in IT departments at large enterprises, including at a top 10 bank in the US, as well as in the homeland security sector, I think the cybersecurity segment is an interesting one to continue to keep an eye on for the rest of this year and next, both for analysts and investors alike.