Demystifying The Sustainability Of AT&T's Dividend

Jun. 05, 2023 9:59 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)6 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • AT&T's 7.3% dividend yield is deemed safe with a low probability of being revised downwards, making it attractive for dividend-seeking investors.
  • The company faces stagnant EBITDA growth and increased competition from Verizon, T-Mobile, and Amazon, limiting its potential for price appreciation.
  • AT&T should be viewed as a pure dividend income stock with limited capital appreciation potential, and there may be better alternatives for investors seeking similar yields with more favorable growth outlooks.

Recently, there has been a lot of chatter around AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) dividend driven by the consistently plummeting share price and narrowing margin of safety due to poor dividend coverage.

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

