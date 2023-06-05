Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cohu: Optimistic Growth Targets But A Hold For Now

Jun. 05, 2023 10:14 AM ETCohu, Inc. (COHU)
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • Cohu Inc, a semiconductor testing and inspection solutions provider, has a strong balance sheet and high-margin business, but concerns remain over its ability to meet its $1 billion revenue target within 3-5 years due to recent declines in sales.
  • The semiconductor equipment industry is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, but Cohu needs to solidify its market position and showcase sales growth to justify its current valuation.
  • Despite the risks, Cohu's negative net debt and share buybacks offer some value for investors, but a clear upward trend in revenue is needed to upgrade the hold rating to a buy.

Automatic Pick and Place machine quickly installs Components on Generic Circuit Board. Electronics and Circuit board Manufacturing. Bright Environment

SweetBunFactory

Investment Thesis

Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) specializes in offering a diverse array of solutions for semiconductor testing and inspection. Their comprehensive range of products and services is specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of semiconductor manufacturers, enabling them

The targets the company hopes to achieve

Company Target (Investor Presentation)

Some highlights from the last report

Earnings Report (Q1 Report)

The estimated CAGR the market will have

Market CAGR (Marketsandmarkets)

The assets the company has

Balance Sheet Assets (Earnings Report Q1)

The liabilities the company holds

Balance Sheet Liabilities (Q1 Earnings Report)

The outlook the company has for Q2

Company Outlook (Investor Presentation Q1)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

