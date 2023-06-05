Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DraftKings: Tech-Esque Valuation For A Deeply Unprofitable Company

George Keiter
Summary

  • DraftKings' stock has experienced significant growth, but concerns about their long-term business strategy and profitability may lead to a pullback in the coming weeks and months.
  • The company faces strong competition from FanDuel and other established sportsbooks, and their high marketing costs and reliance on strategic partnerships may hinder their ability to maintain market share.
  • DraftKings' financial metrics show a company going further into the red, and their tech-style valuation may not hold up if they cannot achieve profitability through app usage alone.

Co-produced with Mike Dzikowski.

Thesis

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has started the year immensely well. It has been a consistent climb from $11 to $25, an increase of 125%. However, many recent signs would suggest that it is due for a bit

I am George Keiter, a former oddsmaker with several years of experience for multiple well-known sportsbooks, that operate in the US and worldwide. I mostly perform equity research, particularly related to the gambling industry. In a growing market, these stocks are relatively volatile compared to other industries. So much of their valuations are rooted in speculation of future success, while many sacrifice profitability in the name of market share.I am a value investor, using my industry knowledge to find opportunities to purchase undervalued companies. As someone who enjoys gambling recreationally at a high level, I am aware of the pros and cons of each sportsbook and company. This allows me to see what acquisitions and partnerships will yield results, and which are little more than white noise. I am confident that my in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of what makes certain sportsbooks more attractive products to consumers helps me see things others cannot.Overall, this is an exciting space to be involved in as the market continues to grow. Sports gambling is here to stay. If it is not in your state yet, it will be eventually. It is fascinating to see the differing strategies that companies in the space are using to try and make themselves a staple. Only time will tell who will be successful.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of DKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

