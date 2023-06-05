Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Valero Energy: Keeping A Keen Eye On Diversification Reveals Solid Potential

Jun. 05, 2023 10:20 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)
Summary

  • Valero Energy demonstrates strong fundamentals and commitment to growth through investment and diversification, but faces short-term challenges due to wider restrictions and volatility in the energy market.
  • VLO continues to diversify its operations, including a focus on natural gas and renewable fuels, and has maintained impressive refinery capacities, leading to record cash flows and a stable dividend payout.
  • Despite optimism for the long term, investors should watch for VLO's ability to recover towards the 200-Day EMA and navigate immediate risks before returning to a confident Buy rating.

Oil refinery plant from industry zone, Oil and gas petrochemical industrial with tree and blue sky background, Refinery factory oil storage tank and pipeline steel, Ecosystem and healthy environment concepts.

AvigatorPhotographer

Investment Thesis

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has continued to demonstrate strength in its fundamentals as well as commitment to future growth through investment and diversification, however immediate wider restrictions and volatility serve only to dampen price action in the

Snapshot of Dividend Grades

VLO Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha)

1 Year Quant History

History of VLO Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

Current VLO Ratings

Current Quant & Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

VLO price against 200EMA

VLO Price Charted With 200-Day EMA (Trading View)

MACD Across same timeframe as chart above

VLO MACD Chart (Trading View)

White-Rose Investment Group has more than a decade of experience developing numerical and statistical analysis skills as a method of presenting logical and digestible reports.We are educated to a masters degree level and are passionate about applying ourselves to quantitative and qualitative analysis in an effort to discover attractive investment opportunities. We are comfortable handling large amounts of data and have built independent software tools which aid us in our analysis. We have a core focus on discovering true value and quality, whilst exploring catalysts which may induce markets to realize this value. As well as this, we often explore technical analysis in an effort to supplement findings, utilizing momentum indicators which may provide greater insight into the short to medium term action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

