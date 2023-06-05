Orbon Alija

by Levi at StockWaves, produced with Avi Gilburt

Security. Cybersecurity to be exact. Will we ever not need this technology? That debate is for another time. The correct question at this time is whom do I trust to protect my domain? We’ll take a look at CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), the leader of the pack.

Why CrowdStrike?

From the company’s website: “CrowdStrike protects the people, processes and technologies that drive modern enterprise. A single agent solution to stop breaches, ransomware, and cyber attacks—powered by world-class security expertise and deep industry experience.”

With a company that's still in a growth phase and is not yet profitable, we have other metrics that we can use to measure its value via the fundamentals. Let’s review as Lyn Alden provides commentary for the company’s prospects.

Viewing The Fundamentals With Lyn Alden

“CRWD has a strong upward revenue trend. Its price/sales ratio is high in an absolute sense but below its recent multi-year average.

The company is primarily equity financed and is not yet profitable, but has a very low debt/equity ratio.”

Here’s a current look at that price to sales ratio.

"Price to Sales ratio is well below even the extreme seen in March of 2020." -Zac

One other salient data point is their impressive customer retention numbers and also how the threshold for being one of their top 400 clients has risen dramatically to $1M/yr.

Truly The Leader Of The Pack

Note the comparative lead CrowdStrike has against competitors.

Recently the company also tweeted this on May 30, 2023:

“CrowdStrike has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence since we first introduced AI-powered protection to replace signature-based antivirus over 10 years ago, and we’ve continued to deeply integrate it across our platform.”

This was to introduce Charlotte AI, a new generation AI security analyst. It uses the world’s highest-fidelity security data and is continuously improved by a tight feedback loop with industry-leading threat hunters, managed detection and response operators and incident response experts.

We have some compelling commentary along with a solid investment thesis. But that alone is not enough. We need specific price levels to identify our risk vs. reward and to tell us where we continue to be right with our assumptions. On the other hand, this same structure will tell us when to turn more cautious or even revise our bullish viewpoint.

How do we do that? Zac Mannes, our lead analyst, has been diligently tracking CRWD for some time now. Let’s peek over his shoulder and see what picture the technicals are painting at the moment.

The Technical Picture With Zac Mannes

Captain Obvious tells us that four times a year we get to review quarterly earnings from publicly traded companies. What's not widely known though is that our analysts are incredibly busy during this time as they provide charts with specific price levels that will tell our members what's most likely to fill out next on the charts posted in our trading room.

With hundreds of companies reporting, you can imagine the amount of work that goes into this task. And yet, even so, our analysts manage to give guidance that shows the path forward with phenomenal accuracy.

Earnings are typically a catalyst that will provoke a larger than standard move in a stock. But the underlying sentiment is what will eventually take over. It's this same sentiment that we are measuring and projecting on the charts.

Let’s take this week’s CRWD chart which was posted for our members pre-earnings:

Here is the commentary that Zac provided along with the chart:

“CRWD reports after market close. It is filling out great inside our 3rd, but can be due for some consolidation soon as the [iv] inside iii of 3. Ideal support holds the 150’s now.

As posted in the official Wave Setups update, there is a risk here that this is a-b-c up for ‘a’ of 3 making our possible wave (1) of P.3 a leading diagonal rather than an impulse.

If the 150s do not hold as [iv] I will likely shift to the purple a-b-c subwave count for the 3. That purple b should hold 130s.”

If you were tracking how CRWD traded in the after-hours session post earnings, you would have seen it drop sharply to the 142 level. It even opened near that same level the next day.

So, now moving forward, what path do we see as the most likely?

"The AH (after hours) drop on earnings was easily enough to be ALL of the purple b-wave inside 3 discussed prior to ER and in the Wave Setup update on May 29. However, that move is almost entirely absent from the RTH (regular trading hours) chart. While the move up from 138 can be the wave [i] of c of 3 already, there is a good chance this is just an [a]-[b] of a wider purple circle b-wave that will attempt to retest that 138 support region over the next week or so. This still fits nicely within our May 5th Wave Setup expectations for the wave 3 of a possible 5up for [1] off the January 2023 low. Shifting to a Leading Diagonal though, the c-wave of 3 should now hold into the 191-202 Fibonacci resistance zone." -Zac

Also, here is an extra bonus ratio chart with an explanation:

"Ratio charts do not imply any specific directional move. But we can identify technical analysis patterns in them. I see this chart as supporting the thesis that CrowdStrike should outperform Microsoft (MSFT) over the next year or so. That fits nicely with the potential long-term bullish potential we see in CrowdStrike off the Jan 2023 low and the potential for MSFT to be topping in a Primary degree B wave of a larger Cycle IV consolidation (even if that B still gets a nominal higher high)." -Zac

Risk: Main support is at 107.70. However, should price move below the $97 area we would revise this bullish scenario as illustrated.

Does This Even Compare To Microsoft?

As far as cybersecurity and the number of domains that CrowdStrike helps defend vs. Microsoft’s current number of customers, there really is no comparison, as CrowdStrike is the clear leader.

Should some think that MSFT is a way to play the cybersecurity sector, perhaps Lyn’s comments and Zac’s technicals would give them some pause at the moment.

“Microsoft is a fine company, but it's very expensive at this big run-up in 2023. It has benefited from an improved liquidity situation and euphoric perceptions around AI.

I think the technicals align with the fundamentals and suggest that the odds are not in its favor over the next few years.”-Lyn

And, this chart by Zac paints the technical picture quite well.

Conclusion

Will CrowdStrike surmount such a lead that the bigger players decide to buy them instead of continuing to attempt to compete? That also remains to be seen. What we do have here at the moment is a solid fundamental thesis and a technical picture that gives us specific risk vs reward on our chart.

Our methodology is pointing to a low-risk, high-reward setup for CRWD. Not all paths will play out as illustrated. We view the markets from a probabilistic standpoint. But at the same time, we have specific levels to indicate when it's time to step aside or even change our stance and shift our weight.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.