Southwestern Energy's Leadership Continues To Maximize Shareholder Value Through This Soft Market

Jun. 05, 2023 10:55 AM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)
Summary

  • Southwestern Energy is in a gray area following high natural gas prices in 2022, but has taken strategic steps to diversify and enhance assets for future production in the Haynesville/Bossier region.
  • The company has focused on maximizing free cash flow, reducing leverage, and optimizing shareholder value, including a $1 billion share buyback program and debt extinguishment.
  • Despite near-term challenges in commodities pricing, Southwestern Energy is on the right track to fix its capital structure and take advantage of potential upswings in the market.

Autumn season foliage with sunrise morning at Highland Scenic highway 150 road in West Virginia Monongahela National Forest Appalachian Mountains

krblokhin/iStock via Getty Images

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), like all domestic natural gas E&Ps, is in a very gray area following a banner year for the industry as a whole. 2022 experienced sky high, or to the moon, natural gas pricing across Europe

TradingEconomics

TradingEconomics

FY22 10-k

FY22 10-K

EIA

EIA

FY22 10-k

FY22 10-K

FY22 10-k

FY22 10-K

FY22 10-k

FY22 10-K

FY22 10-k

FY22 10-K

FY22 10-k

FY22 10-K

Comps Table

SeekingAlpha



Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst. Expertise resides in traditional value and event-driven investing.My research involves a macroeconomic backdrop with a bottoms-up approach to building an investment thesis. Time horizons may vary; however, the research presented typically does not materialize for at least 6-months to a year. Each company report merges firm value and global economics for a full-scope thesis.Each equity report presented on SeekingAlpha comes with a deeper economic research note that can be found on my Substack, ThePeachPit.

