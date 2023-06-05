Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EWA: Time To Head To Australia For High Yields

Jun. 05, 2023 10:55 AM ETiShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Australia ETF offers exposure to Australian stocks with high dividend yields, currently above 6%, making it a suitable addition for income-oriented investors.
  • The Australian economy is heavily based on mining and commodities, with major trading partners in Asia, but this comes with risks such as global recession, economic slowdowns, and geopolitical tensions.
  • The fund also has exposure to Australia's financial and real estate markets, which have been very strong historically.
  • This ETF is suitable for a very specific group of investors who'd like to invest in a high-yielding commodity-based income fund.

Aerial view Surfers Paradise foreshore & skyline from Pacific Ocean

BeyondImages/E+ via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) offers exposure to the largest Australian stocks, and it has a history of offering high dividend yields. The fund currently yields above 6% without using any leverage. I think this could be a good

EWA dividend history.

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.35K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.