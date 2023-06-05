Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diana Shipping: A Solid Business But Too Much Debt

Jun. 05, 2023 10:56 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)1 Comment
Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
64 Followers

Summary

  • The company has strong profitability with a solid net profit margin of 29.3%.
  • The forward-looking dividend yield is strong at 15.4%.
  • A heavy debt burden creates too much uncertainty in a high-interest-rate environment.

Large red cargo ship loading

InfinitumProdux

Introduction

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is a shipping company operating in the dry-bulk ocean cargo market. In this article, I will introduce the company and its operation, analyze the company's financial position, look into the dry-bulk market's status, analyze the current market value

Diana Shipping dividend yield grade

Dividend Yield Grade (Seeking Alpha)

Diana Shipping corporate presentation

Diana Shipping corporate presentation

Diana Shipping Quarterly Report Q1 2023

Diana Shipping Q1 2023 Income Statement (Diana Shipping Quarterly Report Q1 2023)

Diana Shipping Quarterly Report Q1 2023

Diana Shipping Quarterly Report Q1 2023

Diana Shipping Balance Sheet March 31, 2023

Balance Sheet March 31, 2023 (Diana Shipping Quarterly Report Q1 2023)

Quant rating DSX

Seeking Alpha

DSX valuation grade

Seeking Alpha

Marine transportation sector valuation ratios

Marine transportation sector valuation ratios (Seeking Alpha (average calculated by the Author))

Baltic dry index 5 years

Baltic Dry Index (TradingView)

Growth projections by region

IMF (International Monetary Fund)

Marine transportation sector debt

Marine transportation sector debt (Seeking Alpha (average calculated by the author))

This article was written by

Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
64 Followers
Henri Suutari is an independent stock analyst interested in traditional industries such as maritime shipping, commodities, and real estate. As an analyst, I aim to understand the company, its operations, and its positioning in the marketplace in as detail as possible. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting, and I am pursuing a Master's degree in Auditing. As my day job, I work as an associate auditor. All opinions and comments are solely my own and do not represent any organization I may be affiliated with. Disclaimer: I am not a certified investment advisor. All content provided by me is only for educational and informational purposes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All opinions and comments are solely my own and do not represent any organization I may be affiliated with. I am not a certified investment advisor. All content provided by me is only for educational and informational purposes.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.