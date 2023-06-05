Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
APA Corp.'s Egypt Operations Offset By Domestic And U.K. Headwinds (Downgrade)

Jun. 05, 2023 10:59 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA)BP, EQNR, HBRIY, LNG, TTE, PMOIF2 Comments
Laura Starks
Summary

  • APA Corporation is a $10.4 billion market cap U.S. & international oil and gas producer with a 3.0% dividend yield. Operations are in the U.S., Egypt, Suriname, & the UK.
  • The company has been particularly impacted by lower natural gas prices, particularly in the Permian Basin. Its UK production is subject to new, extraordinarily high tax rates.
  • APA merits additional review if average Permian natural gas prices increase (beyond normal winter upswing) or APA can announce a Suriname development schedule.
Oil drilling well alone in the middle of sandy desert

paulprescott72

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) produces gas and oil from the U.S., Egypt, and the UK’s North Sea. It also has a discovery currently under appraisal in offshore Suriname (near Venezuela).

Dividends yield is 3.0%, smaller than the less risky 2-year

Chart
Data by YCharts

US natural gas spot prices

EIA

WTI 5-95 price forecast range

EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook

Henry Hub natural gas price and NYMEX confidence interval

EIA STEO

Monthly Permian region gross natural gas withdrawals (Jan 2013–Apr 2023)

EIA

APA reserves by type and location

APA Corp. 10-K and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

APA Corp logo

apacorp.com

Laura Starks
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, COP, XOM, LNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

