Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Borr Drilling: Accelerated Refinancing Could Provide A Near-Term Catalyst - Buy

Jun. 05, 2023 11:30 AM ETBorr Drilling Limited (BORR)NE, RIG, VAL, DO, HLX, SDRL, SMHI, TDW1 Comment
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.74K Followers

Summary

  • Borr Drilling reported Q1/2023 results in line with expectations and maintained its full-year outlook for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.
  • The company's entire fleet of 22 modern jackup rigs is now working or preparing for near-term contracts, with dayrates for new contracts 30% higher than the average.
  • On the conference call, management stated expectations for leading dayrates to increase above $175,000 in the second half of the year.
  • In addition, the company is currently working on an accelerated refinancing of its 2025 debt maturities in order to create a path to shareholder distributions.
  • With the accelerated refinancing providing a potential short-term catalyst and the company likely to initiate a sizeable dividend at some point next year, Borr Drilling's shares remain a buy.
Aerial view maintenance repair of the jack up oil and gas rig up in the shipyard, Offshore oil and Gas processing platform, oil and gas industry.

AvigatorPhotographer

Note: I have covered Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two weeks ago, leading offshore driller Borr Drilling Limited or "Borr Drilling" reported first quarter 2023

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.74K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.