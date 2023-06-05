Kameleon007

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) offers an attractive entry price.

In this article, I will outline my thesis for buying Costco Wholesale Corp at the current price. By analyzing Chart 1 I will outline a trade thesis, identify an entry point, a stop loss point, and a price target that offers an acceptable risk to reward ratio.

Chart 1: COST with 30-week moving average, PPO, Volume, and Relative Strength

When analyzing a chart for a possible trade, I like to start with price action. Looking at the second pane of Chart 1 you can see the weekly price of COST over the past 2.5 years along with its 30-week moving average. In late February 2021 COST was trading just above $300 and then went on a nice bullish move climbing to a high of just over $600 in April 2022. That’s a 100% gain in just over a year. You can see the advantage of buying and holding the stock when it was above its 30-week moving average in blue. COST then retreated quickly losing $200 in the next several weeks as it bottomed out at just over $400 in May 2022. Since that low in May 2022, COST has been consolidating. It has moved above and below the 30-week moving average by making a series of lower highs and higher lows. You can see that it has formed a symmetrical triangle outlined in green. COST has frustrated traders as it has failed to make a sustained move in either direction. That frustration may soon be at an end. Traders who follow technical analysis see the apex of a symmetrical triangle as the point where the underlying stock makes its directional move either higher or lower. It looks like COST will move higher. The last seven weeks of trading have taken place above its 30-week moving average. It’s been several months since COST spent that much time above its 30-week moving average. The last two weeks of trading has been bullish, and the prices have been above the upper green trendline of the triangle. This shows the breakout to the upside of the triangle. The higher prices of last two weeks have been associated with higher volume which can be seen in the third pane of Chart 1. The last two weeks of volume has been higher than the 10-week moving average for volume. This shows institutional buying support.

Momentum is bullish as well. The first pane of Chart 1 shows the Price Percentage Oscillator (PPO) which is a momentum oscillator that is easy to understand. There are two things bullish traders want to see in the PPO. The first thing bullish traders want to see with PPO is the black line to be above the red line. That shows positive bullish momentum. The second thing bullish traders want to see is the black line being above the zero line or the centerline of the PPO chart. That shows sustained bullish momentum. A close look at PPO shows that COST has had both of those bullish indications for the last several weeks. It has been almost a year since the last time COST had both bullish indications from the PPO. It’s important to understand that PPO doesn’t predict price movement. It just helps show whether there is momentum in the underlying price action.

The fourth pane in Chart 1 shows the relative strength of COST compared to the SP 500 index. This ratio is not bullish. When COST is outperforming the SP 500 index the black line in the chart will move higher. You can see that the black line is at best flat now and has been trending lower since November 2022. That is one reason why you may choose to not invest or trade COST now. It shows itself to be underperforming the SP 500 index.

My analysis of price action is that COST has hit and broken out of the apex of its symmetrical triangle to the upside, is above its 30-week moving average, has institutional buying support, and has bullish momentum. The only drawback I see on the chart is that COST has been underperforming the SP 500 index.

The entry level for the trade is at the current price since COST has broken out to the upside of the symmetrical triangle.

The price target for this trade is derived from the height of the symmetrical triangle. In April 2022, COST reached a high of $606.80. A few weeks later in May 2022 COST reached a low of $403.53. The height of the triangle then is just over $200, or $203.27. A trader then takes the height of the triangle, $203.27 and adds that to the entry price which is $512.59 to get a price target of $715.86. That’s a return of just under 40% if that price target is hit.

The stop loss for this trade is $475 for me. This is a price that is just under the low set two weeks ago which is a touch point on the lower triangle trendline. The stop loss is $38 from the entry price. That gives a trader a $38 risk for a $203 gain. A risk to reward ratio of 5.34. That is a very acceptable risk reward ratio.

As I have written in other articles, I use a maximum 2% stop loss on any one trade. This means that I will not risk more than 2% of my account equity on any one trade. Here is an example of how this works with this trade. If I have an account equity value of $100,000, I won’t risk more than $2,000 in this trade. Two percent of $100,000 is $2,000. I take the risk of the trade which is $38 as outlined above and divide that into $2,000. This resulted in 52.63. That is the maximum number of shares I can buy for this trade. For slippage purposes, I would buy 50 shares at $512.59 for a trade of $25,629.50. Then I would enter a good till canceled stop loss order at $475.00 for 50 shares. If the trade goes against me, which is very possible due to several circumstances, I would be stopped out. I would sell 50 shares at $475.00 for a trade of $23,750.00. My loss on this trade would be $1,879.50 or 1.87% of my account equity. That’s not a great outcome, but it allows me to take a small loss and preserve most of my account balance for the next opportunity. That’s how I stay in the game.

In summary, COST has been consolidating for over a year and has broken out of a symmetrical triangle formation. It has broken out to the upside on bullish volume showing that institutions have been buying shares of COST. Price momentum as shown by the PPO is bullish and is moving higher. The trade offers an acceptable risk to reward ratio of over 5. One concern is that COST has been underperforming the SP 500 index so while the trade may work out as planned, you may be better off just buying the SP 500 index.