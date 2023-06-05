The Bottom Fishing Club: Enphase Energy

Eoneren

I have been bullish on the solar industry’s growth for years, writing positive articles on First Solar (FSLR) in December 2021 here, and the industry-holding Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) in February 2023 here, among a few other efforts. Today, I want to explain the rebound potential of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). After a -50% price decline between December and May, the growth-based premium valuation has been reduced back to realistic levels, while the operating business is projected to continue expanding financials results by around 30% annually into 2025.

For me, as total global solar investment has eclipsed the annual spending on oil/gas development in 2023, for the first time ever, having some sort of exposure to the sector is a no-brainer. I believe if you do not own green energy and solar names, you may end up hurting your portfolio’s profit potential over the long term. In terms of a blue-chip company, with solid fundamentals and terrific demand trends for its products, Enphase should now be near the top of your solar research list.

The Business

The company sells semiconductor-based microinverters, which convert energy at the solar module level. Enphase also markets its networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. Products include microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; electric vehicle charging solutions; plus design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. Most of the markets served are solar-focused home and small business installations. The company is based in California and is ranked as one of the top solar parts suppliers in the world by revenues.

Company Website - June 4th, 2023

Here are highlights from the May 2023 Investor Presentation just released. Basically, as solar becomes the dominant at-home, independent form of green energy power, Enphase is perhaps the best situated of all investments to meet rising solar demand on all parts of the planet over the next 5-10 years.

Normalized Growth Valuation

The problem with an investment in Enphase since 2020 has been an extreme valuation on exploding demand for its products. At one point in early 2021, the trailing P/E reached into the stratosphere at 250x! Believe it or not, the stock quote is actually lower today, a good two years later, despite rapid business growth continuing. Fears of a recession hurting demand for solar installations, and profit-taking from existing shareholders after the U.S. government rule and tax incentive changes of 2021-22 are the main reasons.

YCharts - Enphase, Weekly Price Change, 3 Years

The bullish excuse I am writing about Enphase now is a lower stock quote has allowed the underlying valuation to improve dramatically into the middle of 2023. Below I have graphed price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow, and book value since the middle of 2020. You can review the nosebleed valuation heights of early 2021, and how basic fundamental ratio analysis has fallen back to readings around the summer of 2020 again.

YCharts - Enphase, Price to Trailing Fundamentals, 3 Years

Further, when look at debt and cash levels, the enterprise valuation has been knocked back into a normal growth-premium zone. EV multiples on EBITDA and revenue have zigzagged back to 2020 levels. Using “forward” estimated numbers by the end of 2023, EV to EBITDA of 24x and revenue of 8x can be argued as likely cheaper than early 2020. Why? Currently, Enphase is much larger and more diversified in product lines, alongside global supply and customer reach. Government incentives in the U.S. and Europe for home installations are a bigger reality. Plus, the world is truly focused on independently-sourced and locally-derived green energy supplies after climate-induced weather changes regularly knock out utility-sold electricity all over the world, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has wreaked havoc with oil/gas supplies in Europe.

YCharts - Enphase, EV to EBITDA & Revenue Stats, 3 Years

You can see below on the table of Wall Street analyst projections, EPS and revenue are forecast to rise at clips around 30% compounded annually between now and 2025.

Seeking Alpha Table - Enphase, Analyst Estimates for 2023-25, Made on June 3rd, 2023

So, the P/E to earnings growth rate [PEG] valuation is closer to 1x today, commonly referred to as buy territory by growth-focused investors. Paying a P/E multiple of 33x expected results in 2023 is approaching the forecasted 30% growth rate for results. In terms of valuation compression, the “trailing” P/E ratio has declined from 160x a year ago to 53x currently (as the 50% share price cut is factored into still strong 12-month growth in underlying business output).

The downshift in valuations is even more clear when you look at the forward 1-year P/E ratio. Investors were paying better than 60x earnings on the forward 12-month to 18-month outlook in December vs. closer to 24x presently. Effectively, new share buyers are getting the same future earnings value at $180 today as the $120-130 price low during January 2022.

YCharts - Enphase, Price to Forward 1-Year Earnings Estimates, Since January 2022

Another data point to like is margins for the whole business, if anything, are expanding. You can review below a 5-year graph of gross, operating, and net profit margins on each dollar in sales. Expanding sales and margins are the dream combination, growth-focused investors search day and night to find.

YCharts - Enphase, Profit Margins, 5 Years

Believe it or not, Enphase has been growing faster than the popular AI-mania semiconductor pick of NVIDIA (NVDA) over the last few years. You can review the exceptional spike in operating financials since the beginning of 2022 below. March Q1 sales were up by +140% and free cash flow by +174% over 2 years flat. NVIDIA respectively gained +27% in sales and +73% in free cash flow over roughly the same span. The investment advantage is you are paying a reasonable valuation for high growth in Enphase, vs. a hard to mathematically justify setup in NVIDIA.

Enphase - May 2023 Investor Presentation

Technical Selloff Due for Rebound?

Below is the standard chart setup I like to use with regular daily time intervals of price and volume change. You can see the huge price drop since December easily, with a nice (but minor) upturn in price during May. My favorite momentum indicators are not particularly bullish or bearish (drawn on the 18-month technical chart below), meaning investors do not have an obvious clue of coming price strength.

In terms of bottom fishing, management guided Q2 results below analyst expectations in April, causing another share price dump. My view is a smarter long-term valuation should attract plenty of Enphase buying interest during the summer.

StockCharts.com - Enphase, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

After the valuation argument, my next best excuse to jump into Enphase is a meaningful price reversal pattern appearing on the Renko chart format. Say what? Renko creations are a different way of looking at the world, where the time scale is not really important, but trend is. Depending on your settings, a specific price change block (or box) is drawn, no matter how many days or weeks or months it takes for the change to play out.

For example, on the Enphase chart, each block represents $7.50 in price change. All price fluctuations are based on closing quotes only, so intraday moves are disregarded. And, a block is not drawn until price closes + or - $7.50 from the top/bottom of the latest block. If price is moving slowly, you could witness weeks or even months of trading inside just one block. On sharp declines or rises, you can find multiple blocks appearing in one trading session (like the last week of April).

Anyway, if you set your sights on a run of selling through black colored blocks (I like to use volume for each block, not pictured in my work), then find several white block gainers, a reversal into a rising trend could easily be taking place. I have circled in green today’s instance and the last two pattern bottoms for Enphase.

StockCharts.com - Enphase, Basic Renko Price Chart, 18 Months, Author Reference Points

Final Thoughts

Does a Renko chart bottom/reversal guarantee nice gains for Enphase are next? Absolutely not, but this pattern is rare and could be a subtle signal to move into a position. I manually reviewed each individual stock in the large-cap S&P 500 and mid-cap S&P 400 for other Renko-reversal patterns on Saturday (it took a few hours, yes I am crazy) and could only find 10 others with the same block technical setup going into next week (a few bank, insurance, REIT, retail names if you are curious).

It’s also possible a retest of the $150 price area of early May is coming, which would open an even better entry level using valuations as your yardstick. Either way, I have the view Enphase should be purchased in the low-$180s and under range during June.

What are downside scenarios? I am thinking the biggest investment risks are centered around bearish macroeconomic turmoil. Either a prolonged recession hurting installation orders, or a stock market crash could pull Enphase below $150 a share. Nonetheless, I think it would be quite extraordinary for the January 2022 low of $120 to breached for more than a few days/weeks. A 30% price haircut into late year would likely produce the lowest valuation (both trailing and forward) since 2019, if not 2018.

I believe the upside logic back to all-time highs above $340 seems inevitable in 2024-25, as solar industry growth continues and technology improvements roll in. So, we have a balance of worst-case scenario losses of -30% vs. best-case gains above +90% over the next 12-18 months. I rate shares a Buy and plan to open a position on Monday.

In many respects, the major and scary Enphase selloff into a realistic valuation zone may be akin to the 2022 buying opportunities in Tesla (TSLA), Meta Platforms/Facebook (META), Netflix (NFLX), and NVIDIA. Oversized price tanks of better than -50% in each was followed by a sharp rebound months later. For Enphase shares, the same type of rebound could be on deck for the rest of 2023.

