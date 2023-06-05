Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Challenging The Narrative: Was May Really An Up Month?

Summary

  • Only 37% of stocks in the Russell 3000 ETF were positive in May.
  • Data reveals that the market breadth in May was weaker than what is typically seen in a bull market.
  • Remember: markets humble us all, just not all at once.
At first glance, the S&P 500 index showcased an upward trend in May. However, market breadth, which measures the number of advancing stocks relative to declining stocks, tells a different story. It is essential to consider market breadth because it provides a more comprehensive

