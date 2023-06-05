Challenging The Narrative: Was May Really An Up Month?

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

At first glance, the S&P 500 index showcased an upward trend in May. However, market breadth, which measures the number of advancing stocks relative to declining stocks, tells a different story. It is essential to consider market breadth because it provides a more comprehensive view of the market's health, rather than simply looking at the performance of a few large-cap stocks.

Data reveals that the market breadth in May was weaker than what is typically seen in a bull market. A healthy bull market is characterized by a broad participation of stocks across various sectors. However, in May, a small number of large-cap technology stocks drove the market's gains, while many other stocks and sectors lagged.

As a matter of fact. Only 37% of stocks in the Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) were positive in May.

Tell me again about the "new bull market" and that I was wrong about conditions favoring a poor May for stocks.

The seasonality of the stock market also plays a significant role in understanding the performance of the market. Historically, the stock market has exhibited a pattern of weaker performance during the May-October period, colloquially known as "sell in May and go away." This phenomenon suggests that investors may not be favored in the short term. This alone is why I'm doubtful of the narrative that small-caps will have sustained outperformance to catch-up to large-caps.

While this seasonal trend does not guarantee a decline in the stock market, it is essential to consider the broader market environment, including economic data, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events. The combination of weak market breadth and unfavorable seasonality raises concerns for short-term investors, and lines up with the risk triggers I outline in The Lead-Lag Report here on Seeking Alpha.

To further understand the implications of the weak market breadth in May, it's useful to compare it to other historical periods of concentrated stock markets in major peaks for the S&P 500.

During the dot-com bubble, the market was heavily concentrated in technology stocks, with a few large-cap companies driving much of the gains. This led to a narrow market, similar to what we observed in May. Eventually, the bubble burst, and the market experienced a significant downturn.

While not necessarily indicative of an impending market crash, it is crucial to be cautious when faced with a weak market breadth, as history has shown that such situations can lead to significant market downturns.

Despite the apparent positive performance of the stock market in May, the weak market breadth and unfavorable seasonality warrant caution. The concentration of gains in a few large-cap stocks is not typical of a healthy bull market and raises concerns for short-term investors. Remember: markets humble us all, just not all at once.