Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eagle Materials: Reasonably Priced With Good Growth Prospects

Jun. 05, 2023 12:02 PM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)MLM
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.41K Followers

Summary

  • Eagle Materials is expected to benefit from strong demand and favorable pricing in the cement segment, as well as increased investment in infrastructure improvement through the IIJA.
  • The Wallboard segment should experience growth due to a robust pipeline of multifamily units under construction and an undersupply of homes, with the Federal Reserve's expected less hawkish stance supporting a recovery in the new residential construction market.
  • The company's margins are likely to improve due to strong pricing, investments in operational and technology capabilities, and recent acquisitions, making the stock an attractive buy at its current discounted valuation.
Filling a bucket with cement at construstion site

alvarez

Investment Thesis

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is expected to continue benefiting from favorable pricing driven by strong demand, especially in the cement segment. The company's positive outlook is further supported by increased investment in infrastructure improvement through the IIJA and strategic bolt-on

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.41K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Vedang S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.